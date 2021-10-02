Why GTA 6 should introduce Ammu-Nation Missions

Why should players of the GTA franchise expect missions and more from Ammu-Nation in GTA 6? Here's what some sources think and what can be said so far.

Ever since GTA 3, players have been able to go into an Ammu-Nation store to browse and buy weapons. The quality of the Ammu-Nation stores has improved quite drastically throughout the past 20 years, giving players an increasingly better choice of weapons with the release of every new game.

This is why many GTA players reasonably expect to see even further development of the Ammu-Nation stores in GTA 6. But what could these improvements achieve? Here's a brief look into the matter.

What does the evolution of Ammu-Nation mean for GTA 6?

Considering the evolution of Ammu-Nation since GTA 3 opened the first Ammu-Nation store in 2001 up until Ammu-Nation now in 2021, it is quite reasonable for most players to expect that the next generation of Ammu-Nation stores in GTA 6 will give players even more than they bargained for. This could mean many more weapons, accessories, clothing, more gun ranges, and the ability to interact more with the shop clerks.

Perhaps GTA 6 could achieve this by making the clerk more interactive. He could be given a wider variety of dialog, depending on the current situation outside of his store in GTA 6, or perhaps he could even offer players work or missions during gameplay.

Then, there is always the possibility of side missions like picking up or delivering stock for the store with a potential reward of new weapons or upgrades. These sorts of ideas simply make sense to the GTA Community.

Why players hope for Ammu-Nation Missions in GTA 6

Melvin from GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Having met Melvin in GTA 5, an Ammu-Nation clerk who blames Trevor for burning down his store, this is the furthest "interaction" players have with any of the shop clerks. It might even be possible for players to see him again in GTA 6.

Or better yet, what about Phil Cassidy, the gun-crazy character with a background in ammo supply that players may remember from the iconic GTA: Vice City?

Also Read

If rumors of Vice City elements to GTA 6 are true, then this could be the perfect storm of an idea, putting Phil Cassidy as the newest owner of the Ammu-Nation franchise. This would allow missions in a new setting in GTA 6, but with familiar faces reappearing in some outstanding comeback roles. With the possibility of so many new developments that players might see in GTA 6, why should Ammu-Nation missions matter?

The answer is that Ammu-Nation matters to the player as much as the player matters to the store. The two should get a chance to work together in harmony, and by adding Ammu-Nation Missions, players will finally get the chance to give back to their favorite weapons supplier after all these years of service.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far