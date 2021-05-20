5 best mods for better graphics in GTA 5

For a game that was released back in 2013, GTA 5 has been kept alive by its online counterpart, but the singleplayer experience has also been constantly revamped by modders through graphics mods.

The GTA modding community has ensured that GTA 5 looks more like a game that was released only recently, with top-notch graphics that make some of the screenshots look like pictures taken in the real world.

The GTA series has often pushed the limits of gaming, and PC gamers with more expensive hardware looking to test their rigs can take it up a notch with these visual mods.

Here is a list of mods that focus primarily on visual enhancements to compete with current AAA titles.

Top 5 graphics mods for GTA 5

#5 - PRSA - PhotoRealistic San Andreas ENB

PRSA ENB goes for hyperrealism by using custom shaders, allowing players to create movie-like videos. One of the features of this mod is the compatibility with most weather and lighting mods. This mod was made to be used in conjunction with NaturalVision Remastered, although it can be installed without it.

#4 - Project RELOAD | GTAV Enhancer

This mod enhances all the visual aspects of GTA 5, making it comparable to latest titles. Along with over 1400 high quality textures, the other visible aspects of the mod are the improved motion blur, rain textures, and god rays.

Almost every aspect of the game has been improved, from lighting and vegetation, to the moon and star quality, going for a natural and realistic look.

#3 - R✰hancer Photorealism Mod

As the name suggests, this mod goes after a photorealistic look, with compatibility for most reshade presets for GTA 5. The mod gives the player the option of choosing between the types of fog and shadows, and a unique feature is the blue haze; when used together with the thick fog option, it completely hides the horizon line.

#2 - GTA Realism

GTA Realism is not just a graphic enhancement mod. This complete package aims to improve all aspects of gameplay, starting from visual enhancements to AI smartness. The textures themselves are quite impressive and can compete with most of the other mods on this list.

The main feature of GTA Realism is its realism aspect, which is similar to survival games, like a weight management script and more accurate reactions from cops and NPCs. It adds plenty of other simple features like a tow system, the ability to carry spare tires, realistic ped behavior on the streets, and a fully modified combat system.

#1 - VisualV

VisualV is one of the less performance-intensive mods, which manages to make clever adjustments to make it look better than most other graphics mods, without a major drop in performance.

VisualV has improved every aspect of GTA 5's vanilla graphics, making sure to tweak the most minor details, creating a more believable depiction of Los Angeles. This mod manages to be photorealistic without changing the general feel of the game, making it look as if it was an update released by Rockstar themselves.