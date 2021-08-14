5 best mods to install for GTA San Andreas in 2021

GTA San Andreas is perhaps the most iconic title in the franchise. One cannot deny the legendary status held by the title, not just in the franchise, but in the entire gamut of video games as well.

Since GTA San Andreas was released during the yesteryear of gaming it certainly had its technical limitations vis-a-vis visuals, detailing and more. However, players have found a way to make the game even more fun with the use of mods.

The use of mods in GTA titles is certainly not something new, and its popularity lies in the fact that these mods can change the gameplay experience for the better, or just make it more whacky.

5 best GTA San Andreas mods to use in 2021

1) GTA SA – V Graphics ENB

This is something fans of GTA San Andreas have dreamt of: stunning HD visuals. While there are mods that upgrade the visuals of GTA San Andreas, why stop there?

The GTA SA – V Graphics ENB mod upgrades the visuals and graphics of San Andreas to the level of GTA 5. Players can now enjoy CJ's story with stunning clarity and visual detail.

2) GTA United

While this is an interesting mod, there is room for complaint against this one. This mod replaces the Los Santos map of GTA San Andreas with the map of GTA Vice City and Liberty City. Now, while this is certainly interesting, some might argue that what gives CJ's story a significant appeal is its setting: Los Santos.

So, what players can do is complete San Andreas the way it was intended, and then they can take this mod out for a spin to experiment. On the plus side, the GTA United mod includes a lot of easter eggs and extra side missions.

3) Cheat Menu Mod

Every GTA player knows how important cheats are. Aside from providing a major helping hand, they also make the game fun and bizarre. If players are tired of having to manually type every cheat code while playing GTA San Andreas, the Cheat Menu Mod is here to help.

After installing this mod, players can just pull up a menu and select the cheats they need from a list of all the ones available.

4) Overdose Effects

While the GTA SA – V Graphics ENB mod upgrades the overall visuals of GTA San Andreas to the level of GTA 5, the Overdose effects mod does the same to certain effects in the game like blood fire and explosions. Perhaps not the best mod on the list, but it is fun nonetheless.

5) The Gravity Gun Mod

This GTA San Andreas mod is less about utility (although it does come in quite handy) and more about fun. The Gravity Gun mod spawns a gun that allows players to pull and push in-game elements at will, much like the one Gordon Freeman uses in Half-Life 2.

Players can now pick up and throw anything in the game, including NPCs, vehicles, traffic lights, etc. using this hilarious mod.

