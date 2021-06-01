5 best open-world alternatives to GTA 5 with engaging gameplay 

The success of GTA 5 and the GTA series as a whole has made the franchise synonymous with the open-world genre. However, it doesn't take too long to figure out that there are many games within the open-world genre that are equally as engaging as GTA 5.

The games on this list aren't just great open-world titles. They all have a unique gameplay loop at their core that makes them special.

Here, we will take a look at open-world games that are different from GTA 5 but are just as fun, if not more.

Exciting open-world games that are not GTA 5

Honorable mentions:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Horizon Zero Dawn

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

1 - Dying Light

Dying Light didn't exactly set the world alight when it was released in 2015, as it was incorrectly slotted into the run-of-the-mill zombie shooter category. Over the last few years, however, the brilliant action-adventure open-world title has developed a massive fanbase that recognizes its true value.

Dying Light is an absolute joyride from start to finish as players battle hoards of zombies using their skills with weaponry as well as parkour. The traversal mechanics are what truly set the game apart from the myriad of zombie shooters in the industry.

The game's fantastic day-night cycle is truly the star of the show. Its fantastic survival mechanics are affected by the time of day, which makes for interesting gameplay opportunities and choices that players might not have with GTA 5.

2- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Monolith had the gigantic task of living up to expectations after the colossal hit that was Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. This time around, players were well familiar with the Nemesis system, and the studio was expected to improve upon an already fantastic game mechanic.

Monolith did not disappoint, as the result was a sequel that did everything right. Shadow of War was bigger, better, faster, and even deeper than the fantastic original.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War invites players to tinker with the game's systems and figure out exactly what works for them. This kind of open-ended approach to the game and its immeasurably satisfying combat loop makes this sequel one of the best ever in gaming.

3 - Fallout: New Vegas

Even though the game is a decade old, Fallout: New Vegas continues to be the gold standard of open-world RPGs. While it can be argued that Skyrim was the defining open-world RPG of the 2010s, the decade kicked off with Fallout: New Vegas.

The game is an absolute work of art that never quite ceases to amaze the player at every possible turn. From unprecedented player agency to a deeply engaging storyline, Fallout: New Vegas is quite possibly the most complete RPG experience one can have in 2021.

The game has aged rather well and even stands tall among the recent Fallout titles.

4 - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is perhaps the successor to Skyrim and Fallout as it builds on the foundations of the previous titles and truly knocks it out of the park. The title is astounding as it pulls no punches and doesn't compromise in any area of game design.

The map is considerably large, and the number of quests and activities CDPR managed to put in the gigantic map is absolutely mind-boggling.

The higher difficulty settings will truly test the player's skills. The result is a fantastic gameplay experience that players won't forget anytime soon.

5 - Death Stranding

If there ever was a game that was divisive upon arrival, it is Death Stranding. By all means, the game can be labeled a "walking simulator" since traversal is essentially 90% of the gameplay loop.

There isn't a game in the history of the industry quite like Death Stranding, and there isn't likely to be one anytime soon. What Kojima Productions were able to achieve with Death Stranding is truly remarkable.

Death Stranding is best experienced when the player goes into it fully rid of all expectations and prior knowledge. Rest assured, the game will challenge the players on several levels.