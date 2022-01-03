5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for PC in 2022

When it comes to open-world games, GTA 5 is usually the go-to choice for most players even today. However, the game is over 8 years old and doesn't have as much replay value as the rest of the GTA games.

Hence, once completed, players often wish to move on to other games that offer a similar sandbox experience. This article features 5 such games that follow a very similar open-world formula. The gameplay on some of these is nearly indistinguishable from GTA 5 whereas others only have a few similarities.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Some great open-world games to look forward to in 2022 as an alternative to GTA 5

5) Far Cry 4

While played completely in first-person as opposed to GTA's third-person perspective, The Far Cry series has open-world environments and mechanics that are shared with the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

In Far Cry 4, players can ride different vehicles, utilize multiple weapons, freely explore the open-world map, and hunt animals, all of which are found in GTA 5.

4) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is a spiritual successor to the True Crime series of games, which were originally released as a direct competitor of the GTA franchise. Although it's very similar to GTA 5, Sleeping Dogs has a greater focus on melee, with a combat system very similar to the Batman: Arkham series.

While guns are still available for use, players can't carry a large arsenal of weapons like GTA 5.

3) Mafia 2

The Mafia series is almost identical to the GTA games, and the second installment in the series is considered one of the best. This game takes place in the 1950s as opposed to the modern setting of the GTA series.

There is a greater emphasis of law enforcement in the series, with the police reacting to minor infractions like speeding. As a result, unlike GTA 5, players in Mafia 2 aren't able to go on joyrides or rampages without consequences.

2) Mafia: Definitive Edition

The Definitive Edition of the first Mafia game is one of the most graphically impressive open-world games to date. Unlike Mafia 2, it comes with a 'Free Ride' feature where players can explore the open-world map to their heart's content.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar's very own Red Dead Redemption 2 is often considered one of the greatest open-world games ever made. The game features an unparalleled focus on realism and a highly-detailed game world that feels extremely lifelike.

Edited by Danyal Arabi