5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for Xbox Series S

GTA 5 and GTA Online have been confirmed on the next generation of consoles, which include the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5.

This edition is being called 'Expanded and Enhanced,' and it is set to be released on November 11th 2021. Meanwhile, there are a few similar games that players can enjoy on their 9th generation consoles.

The Xbox Series S is the cheaper of the two variants, but is more than enough for the everyday gamer. Its backwards compatibility allows players to run up to 4 generations of games, starting with the original Xbox.

Open-world games like GTA 5 require considerable time, effort and capital. This is why there are fewer games in this genre, but most of them are fairly popular. Here is a list of a few games for the Xbox Series S that are similar to GTA 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 open-world games similar to GTA 5 for Xbox Series S

1) Just Cause 4

Just Cause was released in 2018 for Windows PCs and 8th generation consoles. Thanks to backward compatibility on the Xbox Series X/S, this game can be played on the new consoles without any issues whatsoever.

The Just Cause series was never a direct competitor to GTA. The main focus of their maps were always the open countrysides as opposed to the detailed cities of GTA. The gameplay is also drastically different. Just Cause 4 utilizes its physics to create an action game of exaggerated proportions.

Players can take advantage of the protagonist's grappling hook and wingsuit to cause mayhem in the game world. It also introduced advanced weather effects and natural disasters, a feature that was never implemented in GTA 5.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Because of its catastrophic debut, Cyberpunk 2077 has garnered a lot of infamy. When it was launched, it appeared like the game was barely half finished. The game is much more playable now since the newest patch has been applied and many issues have been addressed.

The Xbox Series X/S is the most reliable platform for playing Cyberpunk 2077 among the next generation of consoles. The game still has a lot of rough edges that need to be smoothed down, but it has improved significantly with patch 1.2 and is now playable.

3) Watch Dogs Legion

The Cyberpunk genre is an exaggerated representation of a near-future dystopia that has technologically advanced far beyond what it should be. Cyberpunk 2077 is an example of this genre, with its augmentations and punk subculture inspiration in an 80s depiction of a gloomy future.

The Watch Dogs series is a realistic counterpart to the cyberpunk genre. It depicts a futuristic dystopia that is much more believable and feels more lifelike. Watch Dogs Legion's portrayal of London has gained much praise. Every NPC in the city can be recruited and controlled by the player.

It is much more of a sandbox experience than its predecessors, with no central character in the storyline. This is also its weak point, as the characters feel like hollow shells that are completely expendable. The game is very similar to GTA, but without the added chaos and mayhem.

4) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is slated to be released in October, and the franchise is well-known in the open-world gaming genre. The series' antagonists have always been the major draw, but the void left by the Jackal and Vaas from Far Cry 2 and 3 has never been filled.

The plot in Far Cry 6 revolves around a guerilla revolution in a Caribbean dictatorship. However, it paints a much more fantastical picture which is quite detached from reality, and the gameplay also reflects that. It has some bizarre weapons which are somewhat similar to GTA Online.

Players will have to wait for its release to know if Far Cry 6 will be as disappointing as its predecessor, or if it turns out to be a Just Cause clone.

1) Yakuza - Like a Dragon

The Yakuza series can be called a spiritual successor to the Shenmue series. Its deeply detailed and condensed world feels much more lived-in than most cities in other games. The series is also known for its over-the-top arcadey gameplay, which is reminiscent of classic JRPGs.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the first main game in the series to have a different protagonist. The solemn and silent Kazuma Kiryu has been replaced by the emotive and outspoken Ichiban Kasuga.

Another major change was the replacement of the real-time beat 'em up combat with the party battle system of turn-based RPGs. Overall, it is a great change of pace from GTA, as players travel on foot to explore a richly detailed section of Tokyo.

