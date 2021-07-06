5 best open-world games to try before Rockstar announces GTA 6

GTA fans can be almost certain that GTA 6 will not arrive before 2024/25, as two reliable sources in the video game industry have confirmed. Hence, open-world fans need to turn their attention towards other games for the moment.

There are many upcoming games in the open-world genre, especially since it has become a trend in recent years. Some of these are bound to be released this year or the next, while others may take as long as GTA 6.

Meanwhile, there have been plenty of open-world games in recent times that are well-loved by gamers and critics alike. GTA fans and fans of open-world games in general should definitely try out these games before Rockstar announces GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 open-world games to play before GTA 6 is announced

1) Mad Max

The Mad Max movies have been fairly popular, boasting a cult-following of their own. Ironically, however, the 2015 video game adaptation is a criminally underrated one.

Being the progenitor of the post-apocalyptic wasteland genre, the world of Mad Max is a fictional "dieselpunk" setting. It seems as if everything is covered in an endless desert, with scarce resources for survival.

Yet a major aspect of it revolves around vehicles and vehicular combat, and the Arena Wars in GTA Online were clearly inspired by this.

2) Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

The Mount and Blade series has a niche but dedicated following among history buffs and medieval fans alike. It is a sandbox open-world RPG with elements of strategy games, and players can heavily influence the game world.

The latest game in the series, Bannerlord, is a prequel that takes place in the migration period of early history. There have been many improvements over the previous games, although it is currently still in early access.

While it shares no similarities to GTA, the open-world sandbox aspect makes for a ton of replayability.

3) Watch Dogs Legion

The first GTA game had two expansions where players could explore London, one set in 1969 and the other in 1961. It is highly unlikely that Rockstar will ever go back to London, as subsequent games have always been set in fictional US cities.

However, Watch Dogs Legion, another open-world sandbox game, has created a faithful recreation of London in a near-future dystopia. While players cannot go out in a city-wide rampage like in the GTA games, it is an impressive sandbox game where almost every resident is a playable character.

4) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia is a well-known series which is very similar to the GTA formula. The only major difference in these games is that the protagonist is a Mafiosi (except Mafia 3). The first game was revolutionary at the time of its release, and defined the entire franchise.

Instead of the chaotic and over-the-top aspect of GTA, the Mafia games are focused around realism and storytelling. Mafia: Definitive Edition is an HD remake of the first game, and it features a stunning depiction of 1920s USA.

5) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The Yakuza games offer extremely detailed game worlds that allow players to be completely immersed in them. Unlike GTA, players are unable to drive cars or other vehicles, and fighting is mostly melee-based in a beat 'em up manner.

The numerous engaging side activities are the major emphasis of Yakuza, and the current game introduces a turn-based party system of gameplay. It also introduces a new protagonist, which is reflected in the considerably lighter tone of the plot.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod