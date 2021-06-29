5 best PC games like GTA Vice City that can be played without graphics card in June 2021

GTA Vice City is a much-loved title from the GTA franchise. The game follows Tommy Vercetti and is set in the fictional Vice City, which is heavily based on Miami. Every player remembers the day they discovered GTA.

GTA Vice City does not need a graphics card. But if players need a break from the game, there are several other games that do not require a fancy gaming setup or a graphics card.

Top 5 games like GTA Vice City to play on PC without graphics card

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is an open-world game (Image via Wallpapertip)

Minecraft is a simple open-world game that is not very demanding. Unlike GTA Vice City, this game is not violent or involves crime. Instead, the open-world element is the only common thing between Minecraft and GTA.

Players can do whatever they want in the Minecraft universe and even create anything without limits. This is one of the most popular PC games across the globe that does not require a graphic card.

2) Counter-Strike 1.6

CS is all about guns and headshots (Image via Wallpaperaccess)

Undoubtedly, Counter-Strike is one of the most played shooting games on PC. The FPS game focuses solely on the shooting and gunfight aspect, making it popular in the shooter games category.

Players who are all about guns and headshots should definitely give Counter-Strike a go. It does not have very high system requirements and does not need a graphics card.

3) GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has similar gameplay as GTA Vice City (Image via Wallpapercave)

GTA San Andreas is another popular GTA title. With Carl Johnson as the protagonist, the game is set in the fictional city of Los Santos. It also features other locations like San Fierro and Las Venturas.

With a lot of vehicles, interesting 90's gangster characters, and GTA-style humor, San Andreas is a great game.

4) Project IGI 1: I'm Going In

IGI is an action-packed game (Image via Wallpapercave)

Perhaps a lot of players might already be familiar with Project IGI 1 and 2. The storyline is decent, but it is the shooting and action that take the limelight. From helicopter crashes to train stunts, the game is rife with adventure.

Both the parts are compatible with low-end PCs, and players don't need a graphics card to play them.

5) Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed is an open-world game with a historical setting (Image via Pinterest)

With stunning graphics and a gripping storyline, Assassin's Creed still remains one of the best open-world games. Unlike GTA Vice City, Assassin's Creed has a historical setting.

More than crimes, the game is focused on tactics and strategy and also throws in some RPG elements.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

