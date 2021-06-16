5 best playable characters from the GTA Series

Grand Theft Auto is one of the best-rated games in the world. The playable characters featured in the GTA series are worth all the hype in the world.

From crazed madmen to intellectual snobs to "don't-wanna-but-gotta" prodigies, the GTA series features a diverse assortment of playable characters, each more psychotic than the other.

This article talks about 5 of the best playable characters from the GTA series.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Top 5 best protagonists from the GTA Series

5) Niko Bellic – GTA 4

The GTA series is known for its diverse assortment of playable characters, each more crazy than the other. None, however, are quite as unique as Niko Bellic from GTA 4.

Unlike the other protagonists in the series, Niko Bellic doesn't take over the underworld because it makes him feel alive or something. On the contrary, he came to Liberty City so he could live The American Dream and leave his life of crime behind. Unfortunately, life isn't always fair. In fact, it rarely is.

4) Trevor Phillips - GTA 5

The GTA series features a number of crazed individuals, but the likes of Trevor Phillips have seldom been seen before. Unlike Niko and CJ, Trevor doesn't try to justify his actions. He owns who he is (a total psychopath) and doesn't pin his screwed up psyche on anything other than himself. Perhaps his blatant nature and chaotic behavior is what makes him a fan-favourite.

3) Michael – GTA 5

Michael De Santa knows what it's like to be rich and wealthy. He knows what it's like to have everything in life. Now he wants to know what taking risks feels like. Again.

And that's what a life of crime means for him. Adventure. Michael is nothing if not adventurous. Undoubtedly one of the best playable characters from the entire series.

2) Franklin

Franklin may not be as chaotic as Trevor or as deep as Michael but he's definitely unique in his own right and deserves a lot more appreciation than he gets in the series. Not only is he fun to hang around with, but it also makes for some of the most iconic scenes in the game.

1) Carl Johnson - GTA San Andreas

Carl Johnson is arguably the most raved-about character from the entire series. Incredibly loyal to his friends and honest in all his ways, he is perhaps the most empathetic character from the GTA series. Except, of course, Niko Bellic, the connoisseur of ethics.

