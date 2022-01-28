5 best properties to buy in GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online, at its core, is very much akin to a property management game. Players need to manage their criminal empire by purchasing various assets and properties and keeping these operational. However, it's not as simple as buying out everything the game offers.

Some properties are considered extremely useful, while others are generally regarded as a waste of money. This article lists 5 of the best properties that a player can buy in the game. It assumes that the readers are beginners or are relatively new to the game.

Some of the best properties that every player should own in GTA Online in 2022

5) Biker Clubhouse

The Biker Clubhouse is one of the best properties for a GTA Online player. While it isn't lucrative in itself, it opens up the possibility of buying different types of MC (motorcycle club) businesses that are great moneymakers for beginners.

GTA Online players should buy a cocaine lockup as soon as possible after getting a clubhouse.

4) High-End Apartment

The very purpose of buying a high-end apartment in GTA Online is to play the first set of Heists in the game. These were released as part of the Heists DLC for the game and featured five small heists that cannot be done solo.

The Heist planning room inside the apartment is required to start these heists. The apartments don't serve any other vital purpose as, unlike Story Mode, players don't need safehouses to save their game.

3) Bunker

The Bunker is one of the best methods of passive earning in GTA Online, but it requires a substantial investment to be profitable. Players will need to resupply their bunker every few hours and sell the stock, but the profits are worth all the hassle.

2) Kosatka Submarine

The Kosatka submarine is an expensive property and is essentially a vehicle. However, this vehicle is required for planning the Cayo Perico Heist, the most profitable heist in the entire game.

Although it requires an initial expense of at least $2,200,000, players can get back their investment in just a couple of hours.

1) Agency

The Agency is the latest property added as part of The Contract DLC. Like the Kosatka, an Agency building requires a substantial investment as the cheapest one starts at $2,010,000. However, the missions and facilities that this building provides are worth it.

Players get access to vehicle workshops where they can equip Imani tech upgrades and play Security Contracts and Payphone Hits.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha