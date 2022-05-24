5 best safehouse mods for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games in the series, thanks to the modding community, which regularly releases new mods for the game.

All three GTA 5 protagonists have their own house. Every safehouse allows the player to save the game by sleeping on the bed, healing themselves with a First Aid Kit, changing their clothes in a closet, and other activities.

In Story mode, there is no option to purchase or unlock new safehouses. As a result, modders have devised a workaround in the shape of new mod dwellings. Modding tools can be used to create these amazingly accurate residences on the GTA 5 map.

Top 5 safehouse mods GTA 5 players should try out, ranked

5) Trevor’s Log House

Trevor's trailer in Grand Theft Auto 5 is the game's most unappealing safehouse. It's not only the tiniest, but it also smells like a lot inside.

Players can replace the camper with a gorgeous log house using this mod. The log house is larger than the trailer and includes several new features. A helipad, a gas station, a garage, a storage facility with armory, and a cookery lab are located on the property.

The mod has been updated to work with low-powered devices. To improve performance, irrelevant props have been deleted. It is a creation from modder Dusted.

4) Music Producer’s Mansion

The GTA 5 music producer’s mansion is one of the coolest safehouses a player can get.

This mod is similar to Mad Dogg's mansion in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. There are some small changes to the interior and exterior. It is a music producer's mansion, and consists of a recording studio, a music video film studio, and a music video editing room.

Other amenities include a four-bedroom, vault, gym, garage, and a helipad. Lights are also added so a player can enjoy playing at night.

The mod is available in two versions: one with characters from the game and one without. It is the creation of Zoidberg.

3) A True Boss Hollywood Mansion

This mod can be used if players feel Franklin's home in GTA 5 is lacking in character. This home, titled "Hollywood Mansion," is suited for a Vinewood celebrity.

It includes all of the luxuries of a conventional house. It has modernized everything, especially the carport. There are fewer amounts of motorcycles but a variety of vehicles, and more room with better choices, better LED flats, better lights, and more cash. It also includes a rooftop gym with a hot tub and even a casino.

The mod consists of highly detailed textures that blend in the environment. This mod was created by Cdubblin.

2) Bel Air Billionaire

One of the most impressive safehouse mods for GTA 5 is the Bel Air Billionaire. This mansion is a wonderful example of modern architecture, complete with all of the amenities that such a structure can offer.

The detailed upstairs part, the balcony, and the view from the balcony and garage that parks stylish and luxurious cars make it even more impressive. Lighting is beautifully done and allows players to enjoy gaming at night. It also has a helipad and an indoor pool to add to the splendor.

The only requirement is that players need to have a map editor installed. This mod is the creation of Guido12.

1) Galileo Michael Mansion

The Galileo Michael Mansion is widely regarded as the best-modified mansion ever created for Grand Theft Auto 5. While the structure itself is unquestionably gorgeous, it also has other qualities that set it apart.

It has a tennis court and yoga spot, and the garage is overloaded with vehicles, pools, and helipads, which make it look magnificent.

This mod serves as Michael's new home where he can live with his family. Inside the mansion, Trevor and Franklin may be found in the heist plotting room. This particular mod has been created by mixtro.

To summarize, the GTA 5 modding community has always accomplished incredible accomplishments with mods. They've tried to capture any imagination a player might have. As a result, some of these mods have stretched the boundaries of possibilities for the game.

With no GTA 6 on the horizon, players can customize the open world of Los Santos to provide themselves with a new and exciting experience by using the available mods for the game.

