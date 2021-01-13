5 best things to buy as a GTA Online beginner in 2021

The GTA Online World may feel like an unscalable mountain for novices, especially when they don't have enough to spare on fancy cars and weapons — as tempting as these buzz-worthy items may seem.

Contrary to common belief, to succeed in a mission and climb the GTA Online ladder, players do not need a bunch of stuff that costs top dollar. The beginner levels are often elementary and serve as a warm-up for the more challenging missions unlocked only after a few basic quests.

As such, these simple missions do not necessarily require an armored car that costs over a million or a particular heavy rifle that may be selling like hot cupcakes in the GTA Online world.

This article looks at some of the best reasonably-priced things to buy as a GTA Online beginner in 2021.

Five important items to purchase as a GTA Online newbie

#5 - Apartment



Buying an apartment before rushing to hoard a bunch of unnecessary stuff is like investing in a small business before leasing a Ferrari. The logic is simple: Buying an apartment offers the best return on investment ever.

Users could not only use the apartment as a refuge but also as a garage to protect stolen cars and weapons from frowning cops. An apartment could also serve as a headquarter for plotting heists and making murder missions.

The cheapest apartment costs $80,000, and the most expensive one costs about $150,000.

#4 - CEO Office and Warehouse



Just like the apartment, a personal CEO office and warehouse will allow players to create more return on investment and access stuff that generally cost a lot - like high-end laptops and energy-boosting snacks.

The most important reason to buy a CEO office and warehouse is to get an edge on warehouse missions. A beginner player can make a lot of bucks selling in-demand, expensive products.

#3 - Arcade



An arcade is a must-have for GTA Online casino heists as they serve as a front for gamers' secret operations. Moreover, arcades also open up extra income streams for players to line their pockets with, and who can pass up on that?

As if that wasn't enough, arcades also allow players to access mini-games and fun little quests like love toasters, racing games, and Golden Axe-Esque Wizard's Ruin. Players can also upgrade their arcades to access a bar area for free drinks and more!

#2 - Bunker



A bunker serves several purposes and is an absolute must-have for a beginner GTA Online player.

A bunker allows players — after specific achievements — to run illegal arm trafficking operations in the Gunrunning Business, home to the most notorious of criminals.

A GTA Online bunker can also serve as a personal quarter, a Gun Locker, and a shooting range with a few easy customizations.

#1 - Vehicle



Planning all those heists might very well go in vain if the player does not own a fast vehicle.

Vehicles will allow beginners to survive in the GTA Online world and outrun angry cops whenever the stakes are too high. A good car should host a decent number of features, be durable in design, and fast enough to make easy escapes.

