5 best things to buy in GTA Online for money

One of the main goals in GTA Online is to make as much money as possible, for the player's survival depends on it.

Players in GTA Online have to take part in all sorts of criminal activities to earn money, which is then used to purchase vehicles and other assets. However, a lot of stuff is there only for aesthetic purposes and is less than ideal for getting any sort of competitive advantage.

This is why players need to make an informed purchase in GTA Online, one that would prove beneficial in the long run. Here are some of the best things that virtual money can buy in the game.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinion of the author.

Must-buy things in GTA Online

1) Armored Kuruma

Los Santos is awash with crime and is a dangerous place for players to go around without any protection. They need an armored vehicle that will take care of the problem without burning a hole in their pocket.

The Armored Kuruma is available to purchase from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a reasonable price of $525,000 after completing the mission "The Fleeca Job." Not only is this vehicle great for everyday use, but it can also be a great choice in racing and getaways due to its impressive performance and handling.

2) Bunker

To start a gunrunning business in GTA Online, players need to purchase a bunker (they also need to be a VIP, CEO, or Biker Club President). The cheapest bunker is the Paleto Forest Bunker, located in Paleto Forest, Blaine County. It can be purchased from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for a price of $1,165,000.

Purchasing a bunker also gives the player access to weapons research and the ability to sell stocks solo without waiting for friends. The gunrunning business is one of the best passive moneymaking activities in the game, which makes the bunker a useful purchase.

3) CEO Office

One of the most appealing aspects of GTA Online is the immersion it offers. Being the CEO of one's own company is one such way they can experience this.

The price of buying an office ranges from $1,000,000 to $4,000,000, and only one can be owned at a time. Buying an office opens up various lucrative business opportunities, including the import/export warehouse business, making the office one of the best investments in GTA Online.

4) High-End Apartment

Heists are one of the most essential features of GTA Online. To start one, players need to purchase a High-End Apartment as it contains planning boards without which they cannot be started. The cheapest High-End Apartment can be purchased from the Dynasty 8 website for a decent price tag of $200,000.

5) Oppressor Mk II

An infamous vehicle in GTA Online, the Oppressor Mk II is known as the griefer's ultimate weapon. If players don't want to be on the opposite end of one, the best way would be to buy one for themselves.

The vehicle can be purchased for a hefty price of $3,890,250 from Warstock Cache & Carry. However, if the player has purchased a Terrorbyte and completed 5 Client Jobs, they can get it for a trade price of $2,925,000.

