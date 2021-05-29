5 best Vice City mods for GTA 5

One of the most beloved games in the series, GTA Vice City can be remade in GTA 5 with a few mods.

No game in the Grand Theft Auto series was as great as GTA Vice City when it comes to atmosphere. Rockstar Games nailed it with the setting, tone, and Hollywood-inspired plot of the game.

While GTA San Andreas feels like a perfect recreation of Los Angeles in the 90s, Vice City gains an edge because of its 80s setting and the nostalgic value it holds on people.

The colorful, neon, and pastel-infused summer of Vice City remains to hold a special place in players' hearts. The mere rumors of GTA 6 being set in Vice City have excited everyone, which shows how much fans love the setting.

Here are a few mods that enable players to experience GTA Vice City in GTA 5.

Vice City mods that will be well-suited to GTA 5

5) HD Tommy Vercetti

One of the most memorable characters in the GTA series is Tommy Vercetti. The fact that Ray Liotta voiced him makes him all the more popular. There have been plenty of mods in the succeeding games that allow the player to play as Tommy.

This mod replaces Michael in GTA 5 with an HD retexture of Tommy from Vice City. Although it looks a bit out of place, fans looking to play as him would be quite satisfied as it is one of the best-looking Tommy skins for the game.

4) V: Vice City

This mod brings back Vice City, as it was in 2002, straight to GTA 5 while keeping the look of the original map primarily intact. Hence, textures are directly ported from GTA Vice City and not remade.

To install this mod, players need to have FiveM installed, and currently, there are no pedestrians or traffic in this rendition of Vice City.

3) Vice City Overhaul BETA

As the name implies, this mod is a work-in-progress and is currently in the beta stage, but players who wish to experience Vice City in GTA 5 can try it out. While the textures are imported from Vice City, a lot of it has been retouched, especially the vegetation.

The mod hasn't had an update in two years, and traffic hasn't been completed yet, but it's a stunning recreation of the beloved map, which is worth checking out.

2) Multipack of GTA: Vice City Radio Stations

Vice City had an iconic soundtrack (Image via GTA5-Mods.com)

One of the best things that Vice City had to offer was its music. The 80s songs of this game and GTA Vice City Stories are why fans loved these games.

This mod brings three radio stations from GTA Vice City to GTA 5, and players can choose to replace three in-game stations with those from this mod.

Two of the most popular radio stations, Flash FM and V-Rock, are not present in this mod, but it is still worth adding to the monotonous music of GTA 5.

1) Vice Cry: Remastered

Another map mod that adds GTA Vice City to GTA 5, this is one of the best-looking ones, and it is a completed project.

This mod brings Vice City to life with higher quality textures, its vehicles, working traffic (including traffic lights), and custom pedestrians that fit in with the setting.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

