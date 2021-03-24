5 best Vice City-themed mods for GTA 5

GTA Vice City is perhaps one of the most beloved games in the series, and the fictional city of Vice City has a special place in the hearts of fans. Maybe this is because of a generous dose of nostalgia or an appreciation of the 80s aesthetic that Rockstar Games did so well.

Regardless of why players love Vice City, they would love nothing more than the publisher to go back to the well with a remaster of GTA Vice City. While that may be far from reality, the prospect of GTA 6 returning to Vice City excites fans, but that also remains uncertain and in the distance.

So how to scratch that Vice City itch in 2021? It's simple: players only need to download a couple of mods, and they are right back in the neon-drenched 80s. Here are some mods that might help them relive their memories of Vice City, but with GTA 5 level graphics and tech.

Top five Vice City-themed mods for GTA 5

#5 - Grotti Cheetah Classic - Vice City PD

The old Vice City Police Dept's vehicle of choice (Image via GTA5Mods)

The Cheetah is one of the most popular vehicles in the GTA universe and perhaps deeply beloved purely for the rush of nostalgia it brings. Perhaps no other car embodies the 80s better than the Cheetah, and players are bound to have good memories of driving the beast around in Vice City.

Players can now resurrect this 80s wondercar in Los Santos through the use of this mod and give the LSPD a taste of the old Vice City Police Dept's vehicle of choice.

This "undercover" vehicle was preferred by bounty hunters and plain-clothes detectives alike in GTA Vice City.

#4 - Multipack of GTA Vice City radio stations

This mod is worth it purely for just how nostalgic it is (Image via GTA5Mods)

One of the many reasons why players seem to hold GTA Vice City in high regard is, of course, its soundtrack. To the point where several music critics and journalists have often pointed to the soundtrack as one of the most quintessential compilation albums of the best music from the 80s.

The soundtrack covers a wide range of genres, from world music to contemporary pop and rock. Players can now enjoy listening to their favorite radio stations from Vice City, such as Fever 105, Emotion 98.3, Wave 103, and more.

This mod might require a bit of tinkering, but it is ultimately worth it purely for just how nostalgic it is to drive in GTA listening to stone-cold hits from the 80s.

#3 - Vice City Colors (Reshade 3.0)

Making Los Santos look that much more like Vice City (Image via GTA5Mods)

Despite what players might think, it isn't simply just the high-res textures or impressive draw distances that make the game "look good." A solid color palette and an interesting art-style are just as crucial in making the game visually appealing.

GTA Vice City's colors are almost instantly recognizable, and they look just as great in Grand Theft Auto 5. Giving Los Santos an almost 80's look is one of the most ingenious ideas for a mod.

This mod essentially makes Los Santos look that much more like Vice City, a plus in everyone's books.

#2 - Tommy Vercetti pack from GTA Vice City

Perhaps Rockstar has been able to craft more nuanced and better-characterized protagonists later in the series. However, no one is arguably more iconic than Tommy Vercetti. He is a giant among men, not in size, but sheer will and ruthless efficiency.

After being ambushed and essentially left for dead in Vice City, Tommy wastes no time picking up the pieces and takes over the town in a matter of months. Tommy Vercetti is the epitome of cool and badass, and players can now see how he would fare in sunny Los Santos.

The Hawaiian-shirt enthusiast makes his way to GTA 5 through the use of this mod, and it simply couldn't be any more glorious.

#1 - V: Vice City

Perhaps one of the most popular mods within the GTA community, this mod helps players finally see Vice City in glorious HD textures. It brings the original map of Vice City to Grand Theft Auto 5 in great detail, and fans couldn't love it more.

The amount of work that went into creating this mod has to be staggering, and the results are fantastic. It also receives constant updates to iron out any kinks or problems that might develop over time.

GTA Vice City might not have gotten a remaster like most fans wish, but this is the closest thing to one that players can try out in 2021.

