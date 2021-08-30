5 best ways to make money in GTA Online as of August 2021

GTA Online is perhaps the most successful online counterpart rolled out by Rockstar Games. It allows players to partake in the allowed anarchy of the GTA universe along with their friends. The multiplayer aspect opens the door to endless opportunities for the players.

For instance, players can build their own crew in GTA Online, go on shenanigans and earn street cred, all while making a fat pile of in-game money. That is if they play their cards right. Players can go on heists and the like with their friends and build a name for themselves in the Los Santos underworld.

While there are a lot of great ways to make money in GTA Online, there are some very specific ways to earn quick cash in the game. Here is a list of five of them. Note that some of these methods might only be available for a limited amount of time, so better get to it!

5 ways of making quick money in GTA Online

1) PlayStation Plus membership

PlayStation Plus members who play GTA Online receive $1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online every month. However, this will only be available until the PS5 version of the title is released.

2) 2x GTA$ and RP rewards (August 26 to September 1)

The current week in GTA Online is offering players double the rewards on Auto Shop Client Jobs, which entails modifying cars according to the client's specifications and delivering the finished product.

Additionally, the missions that players can get from Lester will also be paying double rewards throughout this week.

3) Stunt Races (August 26 to September 1)

Aside from the Auto Shop Client Jobs and Lester Contract Missions, players can also make some quick money from this year's Stunt Races, as they are paying double GTA$ and RP as well. These include:

Sun, Sea and Chicanes, A Tight Spot, Bridge Too Far, Cluster Struck, Vicious Spiral, Canyon Fodder, Smoke Up Your Asphalt, and City Limits.

4) Bodyguards and Associates

Playing as a Bodyguard or an Associate this week will be extremely profitable for players on GTA Online. From August 26 to September 1, all Bodyguards and Associates missions and objectives will grant the player triple of the usual salary.

5) Completing RC Bandito Time Trials

Completing the RC Bandito Time Trial this week will grant the players a huge prize of $100,000. Granted, controlling RC vehicles in GTA is a pain, but considering the reward, it is worth it.

