5 best weapon mods players can download for GTA 5

Modding in GTA games goes way back to the first 3D title, GTA 3, released on PC in 2002.

Fast forward to GTA 5 with 61 separate weapons, the highest number of weapons ever in a GTA game. There are plenty of weapons mods that aim to make the game more realistic, add weapons from real life and other games or even make the game more entertaining with bizarre abilities. With a highly active modding community, new mods have been released almost every day for over 6 years for GTA 5.

Here are a few of the best weapons mods for GTA 5 that players are bound to have fun with.

5 realistic & enjoyable weapons mods for GTA 5

1) Realistic Guns Sounds

While GTA 5 may be the latest game in the GTA franchise, this does not make it the most realistic. When fired, the in-game weapons sound as if they're suppressed, even without any suppressors attached.

This mod enhances the sound of all in-game weapons, making them sound similar to their real-life counterparts, and most importantly, they are louder.

2) Ultimate Battlefield Weapons Pack

Fans of the Battlefield series should definitely give this mod a try. This mod adds a total of 124 weapons from Battlefield 3, 4 and Hardline. However, players should note that this mod has not been updated in more than 5 years, and there might be minor issues like a bugged LOD.

3) Ripplers Realism

This mod adds many essential changes to make weapons more realistic. Improvements like realistic muzzle velocity, damage, range and recoil are a welcome change from the vanilla game. The increased rate of fire for all weapons might feel a bit off, but the benefits outweigh this defect. There are also some cool visual treats like an improved flashlight, barrel smoke and dust pickup. The only major bug is the inability to complete the mission Nervous Ron as the lights cannot be shot out with the sniper rifle.

4) Real Flamethrower [Add-On]

The flamethrower is an iconic weapon in the GTA franchise that was unfortunately scrapped from the HD Universe games. This mod brings back the fearsome weapon with a detailed, visually impressive look. If players ever felt that they weren't causing enough carnage in GTA 5 before, they can do so now with this flamethrower.

5) Nuclear Explosion Project (Rocket Launcher) + Mini Nuke (Sticky Bomb) // Nuke Mod

Fallout fans know the ridiculousness of the Fat Man: a mini nuclear rocket launcher in a world ravaged by nuclear warfare. Los Santos is far from a post-apocalyptic landscape, but players looking to experience maximum mayhem and destruction can use the nuclear weapons mod to their heart's content.

This mod allows the player to install different types of nukes according to their power, and the more powerful ones are only suggested for higher-end PCs. It also has a sticky-bomb nuke, allowing for remote detonation for those who prefer sublety.

Edited by Gautham Balaji