5 most boring and unnecessary features in GTA San Andreas

When working on a masterpiece like GTA San Andreas, Rockstar Games strived for perfection. But with all their attempts, they couldn't make the game perfect. A few features of the game ended up being nothing but monotonous and stretchy.

Although GTA San Andreas is crowned as the best GTA title by many in the community, it still has a few things that the developers could have worked on. There are a few features that players don't think fit the game in terms of making it more entertaining.

Five redundant aspects of GTA San Andreas

1) RC missions

Almost everyone who has played GTA San Andreas will agree how annoying and boring these missions are. The fact that players need to control a remote control plane to complete a certain task is unnecessary.

Fans still argue if such missions have a place in the GTA series as they are unrelated to the story and are very difficult for no reason.

2) Pilot School

One of the worst experiences that players have had in GTA San Andreas is learning to fly a plane in an in-game pilot school.

Those missions have left countless players frustrated, and many believe that the game is better off without them.

3) Becoming fat

The weight system in the game is so unnecessary as it makes CJ slower and less attractive. Many gamers would like to enjoy the title by having the protagonist look like the best version of themselves.

However, GTA San Andreas added a feature where CJ could turn fat and lower his weight based on his activities. For example, eating added weight to his body, and running and cycling made him thinner.

This mechanic was not enjoyed by most, and the community hated that GTA San Andreas had this as a feature.

4) Taxi missions

One of the most boring things to do in GTA San Andreas is taking passengers around the map for a small fee. The taxi missions are not gratifying and are just plain annoying.

The fact that the game doesn't provide any storyline to these passengers makes these missions the biggest waste of time. These missions feel more like a chore to complete than fun GTA tasks.

5) Valet parking missions

The valet parking mission is another that the GTA franchise could do without. These tasks make CJ feel like a powerless character, whereas he is supposed to be the biggest gangster in Los Santos.

Making the biggest gangster in town do such small jobs messes up the character build-up. Considering the intense game's storyline, these missions feel like a waste of time and should not have been there.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer