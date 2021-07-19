5 of Buddha's best GTA 5 RP clips in July 2021

Lucas Ramos, aka Buddha, is a popular GTA streamer on Twitch with 568,000 followers. He roleplays as "Lang Buddha," a quick-witted gangster who uses humor to get out of sticky situations. Buddha's character is very well known in the GTA RP community. He plays on the NoPixel GTA RP server and often collabs with other streamers who are a part of the server.

In this article, we will look at Buddha's best GTA RP clips from July 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Buddha's best GTA RP clips this month

1) Buddha decides not to fix his car

This clip absolutely "blew up" in popularity. In this clip, Buddha's car is damaged, but he decides not to fix it as it will cost too much money. Literally, five seconds after making this decision, Buddha crashes into a bike, and his car catches on fire. After the crash, he gets out of the car while burning and dies.

Buddha was completely silent throughout the whole thing, making the clip even funnier.

2) XQC tells Buddha a joke

In this clip, XQC hits Buddha with the classic joke, and the latter falls for it. XQC stops Buddha to tell him that he needs to inform Mr. Ma about arriving late. Buddha asks him, "who is Ma" and XQC hits him with the punchline.

3) Lang reacts to Sykkuno one-shotting the lower vault hack

In this clip, Buddha starts laughing in disbelief as he just sees Sykkuno do the lower fault hack in one try. The lower vault hack is notoriously difficult, and many require multiple tries to get through this part of the heist. When Buddha tells everybody else in the lobby about it, even they start laughing.

4) Tony snorts cocaine

image via Twitch

In this clip, Tony has an illegal weapon, so he is advised to get rid of anything illegal on him or else he will be arrested. In response, Tony takes out a bag of cocaine and snorts it. Everybody started laughing as they all expected Tony to take out the gun and throw it away.

5) Buddha escapes the cops

In this clip, Buddha was driving around the streets of Los Santos when suddenly a cop pulls him over. The cop commands Buddha to exit the vehicle, but Buddha slams the gas and drives away. The cop starts chasing him but cannot catch up to him and eventually loses him. The video goes really well with the song, and Buddha even says the song made it better.

