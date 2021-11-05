 5 characters players are most excited to see in the GTA Trilogy 

There are a number of characters in the GTA Trilogy players can hardly wait to play again.

The games the GTA Trilogy aspires to remaster had some of the most memorable characters of all time. From incredibly smart to insanely funny to deadpan solemn, GTA 3, GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City boasted a great collection of characters that players cannot wait to meet again in the GTA Trilogy.

This article talks about 5 GTA Trilogy characters players are most excited about.

The GTA Trilogy: Top 5 characters players are most excited about

5) Ken Rosenberg

Rosenberg is admittedly a wimp who doesn't get very far in life, if material success is the scale here, he was one of the most interesting characters in the game. The GTA Trilogy would be quite incomplete without Ken and his frequent freak-out sessions.

4) Claude

Claude was a silent protagonist, which means he could only show his personality via his actions and his expressions, and judging by all that, he was a pretty serious man, the kind who only says what needs to be said and not a word more.

Regardless of whether that was entertaining for fans back when GTA 3 was still hot in the market, Clause was the main character of the game and players cannot wait to see him in the GTA Trilogy.

3) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti was the lead character of GTA Vice City, one of the most beloved Grand Theft games of all time. While Vercetti had his flaws and made his fair share of mistakes, he was a relatively calm character who preferred to judge a situation with his wits rather than his fists.

His success in the criminal world, too, was beyond impressive and made for a smashing storyline. If Vercetti is as cool in 2021 as he was back in 2003, he would be just as well-received in the GTA Trilogy as he was back then.

2) Big Smoke

The Grand Theft Auto games boast several malicious, cunning, and brutal villains. Still, there is none like Big Smoke in the entire series, perhaps because he possesses none of the aforementioned qualities.

Big Smoke is funny, humble and sweet, if not generous (he's the opposite of that), and though he ends up stabbing his closest mates in the back for the sake of material prosperity, he, in his heart of hearts, still thinks of them as his buddies. Or so he did before carving his own death. The GTA Trilogy would simply be incomplete without him.

1) Carl Johnson

CJ is, of course, the most anticipated character from the GTA Trilogy. As one of the most popular protagonists of all time, CJ already seems to have reserved a spot in the limelight and would undoubtedly be the most beloved character of the GTA Trilogy as well.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi