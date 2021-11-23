5 cities that would make excellent maps for GTA 6

Throughout the GTA games, Rockstar has always presented a unique and fictional recreation of real-life cities. Despite being fictional, they've always provided an immersive experience that mimics the feel of their real-life counterparts.

GTA 6 map: 5 of the best cities that Rockstar should consider using in the next game

5) Washington DC

While some players may find this strange, a city based on the United States capital would make an excellent setting.

This would allow for a plot that revolves around politics and peculiar conspiracies, in a typical GTA manner.

4) Chicago

A city that is renowned for its association with organized crime seems to be a perfect setting for a GTA game. Chicago has often been recreated in mobster games such as Mafia and Mafia: Definitive Edition.

A modern take on the city would be worthwhile to experience in GTA 6. There's already a mod that brings Chicago over to GTA 5.

3) Las Vegas

Las Vegas has been recreated in GTA San Andreas as Las Venturas. The iconic Las Vegas Strip and the city's casinos have been beautifully presented in-game.

An HD remake of the city, on a grand scale, would make for an unforgettable setting for the next game.

2) San Francisco

The GTA Universe version of San Francisco is called San Fierro, which most players are familiar with. It was among the most beautiful cities in the 3D Universe, and a favorite of many who played GTA San Andreas.

San Fierro was the city with the most scenic vistas in the game, and this was also the focus of a set of sub-missions. The city has been recreated in other open-world games like Watch Dogs 2 and an HD recreation in GTA 6 would look great.

1) Miami

Most fans have come to accept the fact that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City. Apart from several supposed hints, reliable leakers have also confirmed this. As most players are already aware, Vice City is based on the city of Miami.

Fans loved Vice City when it was recreated in the 3D Universe, and were equally ecstatic when leakers began to confirm it as the location for GTA 6. The city is iconic for its neon-lit aesthetic and colorful beaches. It would undoubtedly look even better with next-gen graphics.

