5 coolest details and Easter Eggs in GTA 5

The GTA franchise is home to some of the coolest details and most hilarious Easter eggs ever seen in video games. From UFO sightings to Bigfoot, the series has never shied away from embracing the ridiculous nature and absurdities of video games.

However, there is a certain duality to the GTA series, seeing as it features both outlandish elements as well as realistic details. From the car engine turning down realistically to player characters actually looking at the rearview mirror when backing up, Rockstar Games' attention to detail is unparalleled.

Here's a look at some of the coolest details in GTA 5 as well as a couple of neat Easter eggs hidden in the game.

What are 5 of the best details and Easter Eggs in GTA 5?

#5 RIP Benny Harvey, miss ya big man

Rockstar Games have often tipped the proverbial hat to some of the most seminal pieces of entertainment in the modern era.

Limmy's Show was one of the most popular sketch comedy shows written and directed by Brian "Limmy" Limond. The show has a massive cult following all over the globe, and it seems like Rockstar Games are part of that fanbase.

One particular sketch included an inside joke that prompted fans to scribble "Benny Harvey RIP" in the most peculiar of places in GTA 5, especially on the internet.

Rockstar Games included a clever nod to Limmy's Show with an "RIP Benny Harvey" graffiti across a wall in Los Santos.

#4 Angry pedestrians at airports

Rockstar Games is one of the biggest companies in the history of the video games industry, but they have never been one for complacency.

In classic Rockstar fashion, GTA 5 includes nuanced behavior from the NPCs, including getting angry at airports.

If the player hails and gets inside a cab that another passenger was waiting for, the latter is likely to shout obscenities at the player or even pick a fight. These kinds of details might not be picked up by the majority of the players, but they only add to the quality of GTA 5.

#3 Other characters comment on the player character's weird behavior

GTA 5 made the bold choice of having players control three different protagonists. They also allow players to switch between them at will. This has led to many players experimenting with the system and determining how often other characters respond to their actions.

If the player is creeping around Michael's as Franklin, the player will receive a text on Franklin's phone asking him to stop what he's doing. Furthermore, if the player shoots rockets at Franklin's house as either Michael or Trevor, they will receive a text from Franklin asking them to stop shooting rockets at his house.

This kind of attention to detail is very much a part of Rockstar's identity and has propelled the GTA franchise to great heights.

#2 Trevor is a music purist

GTA 5's radio stations are about as eclectic as one can expect, but Trevor doesn't seem to experiment much out of his bubble. The hardcore punk enthusiast that he is, Trevor will refuse to listen to pop music and several other genres.

If the player puts on certain radio stations, Trevor will override the controls and switch back to something he usually enjoys. This is extremely clever and funny as it adds a lot of characterization for Trevor in GTA 5.

#1 No Country for Old Men

The Coen Brothers have fans all over the globe and across different mediums. As one of the most seminal filmmakers of our time, their movies have often been a major inspiration for creators across different mediums.

Rockstar Games have never shied away from their love for movies, often referring to them in the GTA games (Goodfellas, Scarface, etc). In what is perhaps the most visceral form of reference, GTA 5 includes a location right out of one of the most pivotal scenes from the 2008 classic No Country for Old Men.

Once the player approaches the location, they will stumble across the remnants of a drug deal gone wrong. If the player chooses to pick up the briefcase at the bottom of the hill - they will be chased down by 2 trucks looking to grab that briefcase for themselves.

The player can then attempt to survive the chase and hopefully come away unscathed.