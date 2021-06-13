GTA San Andreas houses a lot of characters. Each one is well thought of and has some relevance to the game. The characters of GTA San Andreas are still fondly cherished by fans of the GTA franchise.

An impressive open world, a great number of vehicles and the liberty provided to the player are all elements of success that GTA games have created since their inception. Nevertheless, the core of every GTA game has always been the characters.

While some were remembered for good things in GTA San Andreas, the game is filled with a lot of notorious characters as well. So here are the 5 most corrupt characters in GTA San Andreas.

Also read: 5 unforgettable GTA San Andreas missions of all time

5 nefarious characters from GTA San Andreas

1) Big Smoke

Big Smoke was the main villain of GTA San Andreas (Image via TheGamer)

Big Smoke is unarguably the most corrupt and well-known character in GTA San Andreas. He is the kind of villain that players will cherish long after finishing GTA San Andreas.

He might be a funny and sweet guy but deep down he is a shrewd and cruel guy who seeks power over anything. He betrayed his "friends" just for power and money which alone tells a lot about Big Smoke.

2) Frank Tenpenny

Frank Tenpenny was a corrupt officer (Image via Villains Wiki - Fandom)

Officer Frank Tenpenny, along with his fellow officers, are extremely corrupt. They use the information of gangs that they are hired to stop and force them into surrendering some of their profits to them.

Frank Tenpenny was friends with Ballas and instead of stopping them helped Ballas supply drugs to the whole city. He was rude and misused his powers for his own benefit.

3) Eddie Pulaski

Eddie Pulaski( helped Frank Tenpenny Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Eddie Pulaski is another member of the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums or C.R.A.S.H division of the Los Santos Police Department in GTA San Andreas. He obeyed the instructions of the division's chief, Officer Frank Tenpenny.

He and Tenpenny supported the Ballas, Big Smoke and Ryder in their effort to kill Sweet, the leader of the Grove Street Families.

4) Ryder

Ryder betrayed CJ(Image via Dribbble)

Ryder was a former member of Grove Street Families who later joined Ballas after he was persuaded by Big Smoke. He betrayed CJ and Sweet and turned against them.

He and Smoke took control of the Grove Street Families and added them to their alliance, in the absence of CJ and Sweet. He also helped Ballas with their drug business.

5) T-Bone Mendez

T Bone Mendez was killed by CJ(Image via DeviantArt)

T-Bone Mendez is one of three members of the Loco Syndicate and is the leader of the San Fierro Rifa, a San Fierro-based gang in GTA San Andreas.

He was very suspicious of others and was seen beating a man to death during the mission "The Introduction." He worked with CJ for some time but was killed by CJ and his arch-enemy Cesar Vialpando.

Also read: 3 hidden signs that Ryder was going to betray CJ in GTA San Andreas

Edited by Gautham Balaji