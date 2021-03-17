While a couple of GTA characters are universally loved, there are some divisive characters that often spark debate within the GTA community.

Characters that are classified as divisive are those who do something that sparks debate within the GTA community.

Without further ado, here are the five most divisive characters in the GTA franchise.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 most divisive characters in the GTA franchise

#5 - Claude (GTA 3)

Claude (Image via swift502, DeviantArt)

GTA 3 is a simple but revolutionary game. However, it's also incredibly rudimentary in terms of characterization. Claude suffers the most out of this, as some players do not like the silent protagonist archetype, especially in a game with no choices to make. It also makes him as uninteresting as the blank GTA 1 protagonists, which is an incredibly low bar for a protagonist in the GTA series.

However, Claude is a divisive character, not a universally panned one. He's divisive because some fans argue that it's better to have almost no character as opposed to an obnoxious one. They also point out how GTA 3 focused more on the 3D transition than it did on characterization, which is why the next game, GTA Vice City, was able to excel.

Regardless, some players are bound to dislike Claude, especially since he doesn't do much in his appearance in GTA San Andreas.

#4 - Lance Vance (GTA Vice City & Vice City Stories)

Lance Vance (Image via Dominik, YouTube)

Lance Vance is an interesting character in that he shows up as a major figure in two different GTA titles. His appearances aren't just cameos in either game; he's an important part of both GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories' stories.

Some players see him as a whiny character who often ruins Victor Vance's chances of doing anything right. He also eventually betrays Tommy Vercetti for petty reasons, which further annoys some players. However, other players appreciate his conflicted personality, as it helps add realism to both the games that he's in.

#3 - Franklin Clinton (GTA 5)

Franklin Clinton (Image via GTA Wiki)

Franklin is the first protagonist that the player gets access to in GTA 5, but he's arguably the least interesting. This alone makes him a divisive character in the GTA franchise.

While players don't actively hate Franklin, some of them often dismiss the value he has as a protagonist. Meanwhile, other players defend him and talk about how he works perfectly with Michael and Trevor as protagonists.

Another point of criticism that often goes against Franklin is how he feels like a weaker rehash of CJ and how Lamar would've been a better choice as a protagonist.

#2 - Roman Bellic (GTA 4)

Roman Bellic (Image via Rockstar Games)

For some players, Roman Bellic is the lovable oaf of a cousin who means well but often does something stupid. For others, he's just an annoying brute who gets Niko in trouble and constantly bothers him about bowling.

GTA 4's story is a masterpiece by GTA standards, and Roman plays an instrumental role in that. Fans of Roman Bellic would even go as far as to argue that he's one of the main reasons GTA 4 is as good as it is.

Of course, it is also important to note that there is a gameplay-story segregation in terms of how he's perceived and why he's seen as a divisive character.

If players continually get bothered by Roman going bowling, then they're bound to nitpick his other issues. Roman isn't a perfect character, and there are times where it's understandable for players to hate him.

#1 - Trevor Philips (GTA 5)

Trevor Philips (Image via GTA Wiki)

In terms of divisive characters in the GTA franchise, it's hard to find one more objectively divisive than Trevor Philips.

On the one hand, Trevor Philips is a ruthless and badass protagonist who has plenty of memorable moments. On the other hand, he is a violent madman who miraculously manages to stay alive. Casual fans tend to hold the first view, while some diehard fans (especially of GTA 4: The Lost and Damned) believe in the latter philosophy.

His great story moments and unique personality endear him to some parts of the GTA fanbase. However, it's his actions and ruthlessness that make other players despise him.

Not only did he kill a recent protagonist like it was nothing, but he also helped a cannibal cult distribute drugs and molest other civilians. It's not uncommon to find both raging fans and diehard critics of Trevor Philips in a heated and divisive debate.