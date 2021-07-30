GTA San Andreas: 5 examples of attention to detail that most players don't notice

While every GTA title has a different story and its unique elements, every title in the long-running franchise has at least one thing in common: attention to detail. Players relate more to newer titles like GTA 4 and 5 because of their modern mechanics and spectacular attention to detail.

However, it is important to note that Rockstar Games was very detail oriented in their previous titles as well.

GTA San Andreas is perhaps one of the biggest titles in the franchise, in terms of the number of primary missions. San Andreas has an enormous map and remains relevant even after almost two decades of having appeared in the gaming fraternity.

The following section will highlight how the GTA title that came out in 2004 had minute details that weren't as easily noticed.

GTA San Andreas and its attention to detail

#5 - CJ's driving skills

Every title in the franchise allows players to enhance their skills as they progress in the game.

CJ starts operating the vehicle with one hand as soon as his driving skills get better (Image via Rockstar Games)

This includes the ability to drive, shoot, and fly a plane/helicopter. In the initial stages of the game when CJ is still trying to improve his rap sheet, he turns his head back while reversing the vehicle in a very clumsy manner. Plus, he will have two hands on the wheel like most people do when they're trying to learn how to drive.

As soon as he gains a good driving stat, he starts operating the wheel with one hand and only looks to the side while backing up, which is not very noticeable.

#4 - CJ pukes when he eats too much

Players won't come across many opportunities in the game where they can see the protagonist eating. However, there are several food joints in the city where players can take their character for a hearty meal in GTA San Andreas.

CJ pukes when he eats too much (Image via Rockstar Games)

If players enter a food joint and keep on purchasing a meal, CJ won't hesitate to consume it. Sadly, after a point, CJ will puke everything out implying that he can eat no more.

#3 - Fat CJ alters the story

If CJ gains too much weight, the game won't allow the player to participate in a few missions.

NPC's ask CJ to hit the gym when he puts on a lot of weight (Image via Rockstar Games)

Other NPC's will call CJ every now and then to remind him to lose weight and hit the gym in order to progress in the game. Since GTA San Andreas is popular for its unique set of dialogs, the conversations with NPCs become blunt because they refuse to work with him unless he loses weight.

#2 - Damaged buildings in San Fierro

San Fierro has an array of damaged buildings that players can spot. Naturally, these have been damaged due to an earthquake that hit the city.

The damaged buildings in San Fierro are inspired by an actual earthquakle that hit San Francisco (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is based off of an actual devastating earthquake that hit San Francisco in the 1980's.

The developers have tried to keep the pattern and design of the buildings similar to the ones that were damaged back then.

#1 - Pedestrians checkout your sports car

Compared to the newer titles, GTA San Andreas doesn't have a huge collection of sports cars.

Pedestrains stand and stare at your sports car for a few seconds (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, being seen in one is still a pretty huge deal, even for pedestrians. If you're spotted driving a sports car in GTA San Andreas, pedestrians will take a few seconds to gaze at the car before they start walking again.

This is a pretty neat detail as it replicates what happens in real life. Another feature unique to GTA San Andreas is that if the player fails a mission that involves a long drive, the game allows them to skip the trip from the second attempt onwards, which saves a lot of time and effort.

NOTE: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Allan Mathew