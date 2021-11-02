5 most exciting features from GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

The latest game to come out of Rockstar Games is the remastered GTA Trilogy. It has some great features that will modernize the older games for a new generation of gamers. They're also quite graphically advanced, but have maintained the art style of the original games.

This article points out some of the best features that players are looking forward to in the Definitive Edition trilogy. Most of these are unique and adapted from newer Rockstar Games titles.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: 5 best features from the upcoming remasters

5) Compatibility with modern tech

The new remastered trilogy has been updated for modern hardware and it supports all current-gen and last-gen platforms. As such, it can also utilize modern tech like DLSS (for Nvidia GPUs) and supports up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS for current-gen consoles.

Players expect the remasters to also support ray-tracing capabilities, and if they do, they will surely look better on newer RTX graphics cards.

4) Better drive-by controls

Rockstar has made it clear that the new games will have updated controls taken from GTA 5. The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas, in particular, will be having updated drive-by controls. However, it is not yet clear what this means.

It has definitely piqued the interest of gamers, and they're curious to know how this will be implemented in the new game.

3) Waypoint-enabled GPS system

Another great feature that will be brought in from the HD Universe is its navigation system. The Definitive Edition games will have GPS-assisted radars, much like GTA 4 and 5. Players will now be able to set a waypoint and get a route to their destination.

2) Radio and weapon selection wheels

The wheel selection for weapons and radio stations saves a lot of time in GTA 5. Such a feature would surely make gameplay much more intuitive in the remastered trilogy.

1) Advanced targeting system

The most significant change in the new games is certainly their control schemes, which means that the aiming mechanism will be completely revamped for a more modern experience.

This will address the persistent issue of poor aiming controls in the original trilogy. Gunfights will undoubtedly turn out to be much more fun with this system and also more smooth.

