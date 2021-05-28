5 famous celebrities who play GTA 5 RP

The popularity of GTA 5 RP has reached new heights, with actors, musicians, and athletes all joining in on the craze.

While GTA 5 was released back in 2013, soon followed by its multiplayer variant, GTA Online, the game is constantly being updated with new content even in 2021. The recent big trend that has taken over the streaming community is GTA 5 RP, with famous athletes like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Travis Scott joining the community.

Roleplaying, earlier restricted to a small community of dedicated gamers, has become popular among mainstream audiences, with GTA 5 RP becoming an overnight sensation.

GTA Online roleplaying is usually done through specialized servers where players simulate virtual lives through a custom-made character. They decide the personality and backstory of the character and act out accordingly.

Here is a list of a few celebrities who play GTA 5 RP.

Five well-known stars who play GTA 5 RP

1) LeBron James

LA Lakers small forward LeBron James has been playing GTA 5 RP with Anthony Davis on the GrizzleyWorld RP server, while his son Bronny plays mainly on the SSB World server.

2) Anthony Davis

Another LA Lakers player to play GTA 5 RP is Anthony Davis. He was recently seen accidentally shooting another roleplayer who had dressed up as Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

The hilarious incident garnered a lot of attention on Twitch and instantly became a meme before the playoffs between the two teams.

3) Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant tweeted in March asking people to join the New Hanover RP server.

FiveM New Hanover Roleplay......link up, we need new members and opps pic.twitter.com/5evJ2kpMK3 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 20, 2021

While he's fairly new to GTA 5 RP, the following tweet from 2015 suggests that he has been playing GTA Online for a long time:

GTA executives and criminals update came out yet? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2015

4) Travis Scott

NBA stars are not the only celebrities who have been playing GTA 5 RP. Rapper Travis Scott has been playing on the SSB World server, guided by content creators more acclimated to roleplaying on GTA 5 RP.

15,000 likes and I’ll stream GTA RP with Travis Scott tonight. On my entire life I’m not capping 🌵 🎮 — adin (@adinross) March 2, 2021

5) Chandler Riggs

The Walking Dead actor has been playing GTA 5 RP on the NoPixel server from the very beginning, reenacting the protagonist Rick Grimes in Los Santos with a character named Rick Rhymes.

He has a decent number of followers on Twitch, where he streams GTA 5 RP, playing many other characters, including Uchiha Jones, the one he is currently playing.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.