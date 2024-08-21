5 fantastic ideas for GTA 6's multiplayer mode

Rockstar Games has yet to officially showcase or even announce GTA 6 multiplayer at this point. However, with how successful Grand Theft Auto Online has been, the chances of the upcoming title not having its own dedicated multiplayer are low. Although it is expected to be somewhat similar to its predecessor, there should also be some significant differences.

This article lists five ideas for Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer mode.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Letting players roleplay as cops and other fantastic ideas for GTA 6's multiplayer mode

1) Business properties actually differ with price

Bail Enforcement is the newest business in Grand Theft Auto Online right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players have the option to choose a property for their GTA Online businesses, except for the Acid Lab. These properties vary in terms of price, but they all basically have the same interior design.

If businesses return in Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer mode, Rockstar Games should have the properties differ with cost. In short, cheaper properties should look as such and lack certain upgrades, with the more expensive ones being lavish. Besides acting as a visual variation, this could also serve as motivation for players to strive for the best commodities.

2) Map editing

With how long GTA 6's development has taken, its safe to assume that a potential sequel could be several years away. And over time, there could be a point when players start getting bored of the upcoming title.

Official map expansions could keep things interesting, but if Rockstar Games has no plans for such content, it should at least let players edit the map and form custom multiplayer lobbies. These custom lobbies should also offer preferences, such as no cops in PvP, to give players more freedom.

3) Letting players roleplay as cops

Vigilante missions have been a beloved feature of Grand Theft Auto games, and their absence in GTA 5 had many fans complaining. Having these side missions in Grand Theft Auto 6 story mode would be a nice touch.

However, Rockstar Games should also let players roleplay as cops in GTA 6's multiplayer mode. This could put a unique spin on the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay, letting users who choose to play as criminals and those who become cops engage in meaningful PvP.

4) Character face scan

One of the features GTA 6 Online's Character Creation should have is the ability for players to scan their own face and use it on their in-game character model. Such a feature is available in WWE and NBA 2K games and could take immersion to the next level in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Grand Theft Auto Online's character creation tools are very basic, and understandably so, given that the title released in 2013. Fans would want a significant upgrade in the sequel, and a face scan feature could provide just that.

5) More options during car customization

Car customization needs to be evolved in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Car customization is one of the fan-favorite features in GTA Online, but it is still pretty limited in terms of options. If the sequel intends to improve upon this aspect, the best way to do it is by offering players more freedom and options.

For instance, players should have the ability to modify a livery's colors and even layer one over the other. There should also be more visually distinct parts for things like grilles, hood, and headlights.

Furthermore, players should be allowed to decorate their car interiors with certain collectibles found in the open world.

Such features can make GTA 6's multiplayer mode really fun, but readers must note that none of them has been confirmed to be a part of the upcoming title yet.

