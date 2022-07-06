5 fastest JDM cars in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online’s vast open world is filled with a wide variety of choices when it comes to vehicles, including JDM cars. The Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars refer to the cars manufactured in Japan to be sold in the domestic market. As each car manufacturer in the game is inspired by real-world ones, there are quite a few JDM-like cars present in it.

With that being said, let’s look at the five fastest JDM cars in GTA Online that players should check out in 2022. These cars are ranked according to their top speed, allowing players to get a brief look at each.

Top 5 fastest JDM cars in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

5) RT 3000

Dinka RT3000 is a two-door roadster featured in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Interestingly, its sleek design is heavily inspired by the real-life Honda S2000 roadster.

With regards to its performance, the vehicle is powered by a straight-four engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 119.25 mph in no time due to its superior acceleration. Furthermore, its braking capabilities and precise steering make it one of the best cars for drifting in the game.

The car can be purchased for $1,715,000 - $1,286,250 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Jester Classic

Dinka Jester Classic is a two-door classic sports car introduced in GTA Online as part of the After Hours update. The vehicle is heavily based on the real-life Toyota Supra JZA80 (Mk IV).

It’s powered by a twin-cam inline-six engine with a five-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Even without upgrades, this vehicle reaches a maximum top speed of 119.75 mph. Its good acceleration, as well as strong grip, makes it one of the most accessible JDM cars in the game.

Players can purchase the Jester Classic for $790,000 from Legendary Motorsport in the game.

3) Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is a three-door compact sports liftback introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. The car is primarily inspired by the Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback from 1983-1987.

The vehicle is powered by a four-cylinder engine with a high-performance injection, a limited-slip differential, and a rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts a tremendous maximum speed of 119.75 with pretty good acceleration. One of the best features of this vehicle is how easy it is to drift around corners without losing much speed.

The car is available to purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,590,000 - $1,192,500.

2) Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF is a three-door liftback introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update, with its design heavily inspired by the real-life fifth generation Toyota Celica.

It’s powered by an inline-six engine with a single pod filter, coupled to a five-speed gearbox. This car has phenomenal top speed and acceleration, reaching a maximum speed of 121.25 mph. Its AWD drivetrain allows players to rocket off the starting line as well as hard-charge to its considerable maximum speed without major issues.

Players can purchase the Calico GTF from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $

$1,995,000 - $1,496,250.

1) Jester RR

Dinka Jester RR is a three-door liftback coupe introduced in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is based on the fifth generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB).

When it comes to performance, the vehicle is powered by a twin-cam inline-four engine coupled to an eight-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle boasts pretty good top speed, acceleration, and sharp handling altogether. It can reach a maximum speed of 125 mph, making it the fastest JDM car on this list.

The car is available to purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $1,970,000 - $1,477,500.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.



GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 https://t.co/gUcEOhrvVd

In conclusion, the vast catalog of different types of vehicles available in GTA Online allows players to choose their set of wheels based on their individual preferences. JDM car enthusiasts can surely pick any of the vehicles listed above and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far