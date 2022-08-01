5 features GTA 6 should bring back from past games

The GTA series spans over two decades, and multiple titles have been released during these years. Some are mainstream games like Vice City, Three, Four, and Five, while others are platform specific and add to the lore (Chinatown Wars, Liberty, and Vice City Stories).

That said, the series is also known for reusing mechanics and features from older games released in the past. The next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6 (or whatever it might be called), is being developed, and there are a few features it could pick up from its predecessors.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

5 features GTA 6 could borrow from titles of the past

1) Realistic physics

GTA 4 was the first game in the HD universe, and fans expected a lot from the new era title. That said, Rockstar Games did not disappoint and went all out to create a pretty unique experience. The game is known to stand out from other titles in the series because of its grim and dark setting coupled with an emphasis on realism.

Speaking of realism, the physics engine in Niko's story is unmatched as it includes subtle but immersive nuances. Animations like falling or jumping off of vehicles, leaping from high places, damage to vehicles, and others were perfected at a minute level.

Some visual features of the game include disarming enemies, realistic hand-to-hand combat, detailed water physics, and much more.

2) Working out

GTA San Andreas also has many cool features, and working out is a fan favorite. Players would spend hours at the gym to make CJ either buff, ripped, or jacked out of his mind. This allowed players to customize and truly make a unique version of the protagonist for themselves.

Every gym activity was focused on different stats, which ranged from stamina to strength. Unique routines can also be made to focus on specific body parts. Players can alter CJ's stats in real-time while indulging in random activities outside the gym, like riding a bicycle, running, and swimming.

3) Time set in the past

Leakers, insiders, and fans have their minds set on making the next GTA game have a setting in the past, preferably the 80s. Vice City Stories and Vice City are considered to be the first games in the series when looked at chronologically.

GTA 5 is set in modern times, and Online has pretty much brought it to the present day. However, fans are quite saturated with games that feature a present-day setting and want to go back in time and see the world of the past through modern technology.

Leaks and rumors point towards either a Miami or South American setting, and players really want to relive the good ol' days.

4) Multiple locations to visit

The old GTA games had a charm about them as players could progressively unlock newer areas to explore. With the current game, it's all out there to explore from the beginning.

San Andreas even featured a flight system that could be used to travel to other cities. Modern games feature larger and larger maps, and the next GTA game has a lot of expectations riding on it in that regard.

Rockstar Games also developed Red Dead Redemption 2, which has a very unique and diverse map that still gets a lot of praise.

5) Purchasable safehouses

Grand Theft Auto Online players might be familiar with the phenomenon of owning customizable properties in the game. However, the story mode does not use this feature as protagonists move into houses that are not optional.

For an old game, San Andreas has more than 30 purchasable safehouses that players can use. These are spread across the map and varied in look and style.

Being a modern game, the next title could reintroduce this feature and give players an incentive to make more money in the story mode.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far