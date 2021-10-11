5 features from GTA clones that Rockstar should implement in GTA 6

Although GTA 6 is far from being released right now, fans have been busy making speculations regarding it. Some even come up with suggestions on how Rockstar can improve their popular game series.

The gameplay formula of GTA is so entertaining that many games have attempted something similar. Some of these have not been successful, while others have introduced interesting new features. This article examines a few such elements that GTA 6 should incorporate.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

GTA 6: 5 features that the next game should add from GTA clones

5) Playing as a cop

The True Crime series was one of the first games to be dubbed as GTA clones. The core gameplay was similar, yet there was a vital distinction. In these games, players were given the role of police officers instead of criminals.

Sleeping Dogs, the spiritual successor to the original series, presented this feature in a unique way. Instead of solving crimes as a regular police officer, players pretended to be a Triad member as an undercover cop.

4) Destroyable environment

Although there isn't a 'true' GTA clone that has implemented this feature, there are a few open-world games with GTA-like environments that have. The Mercenaries and Just Cause game series are prime examples in this category.

These games include structures that can be destroyed, such as buildings or military installments. Players can systematically sabotage and destroy government structures in the Just Cause games. The Mercenaries series ups the ante by allowing players to destroy any building in sight.

3) Customizable protagonist

A custom-made player character is almost a guaranteed feature in most RPG games. When it comes to GTA clones, the Saints Row series is known for incorporating this feature.

However, in a linear game, this would also restrict the options to either a character with a fixed personality or a mute protagonist.

2) Chapter system with a dynamic map

This is something that has been featured in the Mafia series to support its movie-like narrative. Rockstar's own Red Dead Redemption 2 has followed this structure, so it would make sense for GTA 6 to follow suit.

The storyline of the Mafia games, as well as RDR2, are played out in chapters. The map also evolves alongside the story, although the degree of change may not always be drastic.

1) More focus on melee

Sleeping Dogs presented an extremely intuitive melee combat system, based on the one from the Batman Arkham series. GTA 5, however, has a somewhat disappointing melee combat mechanics.

Although the combat in the HD Universe is a lot more refined than previous games, it is nowhere near as intuitive as that of Sleeping Dogs.

