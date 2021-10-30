5 features from the original GTA games that players are excited to try in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA fans who have experienced the 3D Universe trilogy are eager to try out its remastered edition. The new Definitive Edition trilogy will be released on November 11 across all current-gen and last-gen platforms. It is expected to be the same as the original trilogy in terms of gameplay.

However, enjoying the features of the original trilogy in higher-quality graphics and with more up-to-date control mechanisms will certainly be a completely unique experience. This article lists five such features from the original games that players are eager to look forward to in the Definitive Edition trilogy.

5 features from the original GTA trilogy that players are eager to try out in the Definitive Edition games

5) Trying out the clothing

GTA San Andreas was the first game in the series to allow players to customize the protagonist using individual items of clothing. Vice City, on the other hand, had a variety of outfits that could be unlocked over the course of the game.

Dressing up Tommy and CJ in various garbs was a fun way of killing time in these games. Hence, with the higher definition (albeit cartoonish) graphics of the remastered GTA trilogy, players are eager to try out all the higher detailed clothes.

4) Vehicular customization

Vehicular customization is a feature that has only appeared twice in the series, and in the trilogy, it was exclusive to GTA San Andreas. Players could modify their cars with a number of body parts, colors, and paintjobs.

Just like the previous feature on this list, it would be quite interesting to see how all the paintjobs look with the upscaled HD textures and advanced reflections.

3) Building muscle/gaining fat

This is yet another feature exclusive to GTA San Andreas. Players could hit the gym in the game and turn CJ into a muscular hunk, or eat too much junk food and get obese.

Several players have expressed dissatisfaction with the new character models, claiming that they are too simplistic. As such, they're excited to see how CJ will look in the Definitive Edition game when his body type changes.

2) Swimming

Prior to San Andreas, the GTA series did not include the ability to swim. It's often amusing to think that Claude and Tommy can do almost anything except swim. Most players anticipate that Rockstar will include the ability to swim in the remastered versions of GTA 3 and Vice City.

This appears to be a very likely scenario, given that the games are already getting an HD Universe control scheme. Besides, exploring San Andreas' underwater environment will be much more spectacular in the Definitive Edition.

1) Cheat Codes

The GTA series would be incomplete without cheat codes. It's not that the games are impossible to complete without using them. However, using cheats in these games improves the gameplay by increasing replayability and making it more entertaining.

Players are hoping to see most of the cheats from the original trilogy to make their way into the new games as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Do you wish to see the cheat codes from the original trilogy in the Definitive Edition remasters? Yes No 2 votes so far