5 features that players would love to see in GTA Online in the future

GTA Online is packed to the brim with great features that make it a lot more fun than the average online multiplayer title.

The true brilliance of GTA Online lies in the fact that it allows players to discover what it has to offer at their own pace.

However, as it is with every long-running game, Rockstar Games must make efforts to constantly evolve and stay up with the trends.

Here's a list of five features that fans would love to see in GTA Online in the future.

What should Rockstar Games add to GTA Online in the future?

1 - More freeroam locations

The addition of Cayo Perico as an entirely new location separate from Los Santos was something that GTA Online fans immediately loved. Although the island is not available for free roam, many players are hoping that this feature will be added in the future.

Rockstar Games can also go down the fan-favorite route and introduce San Fierro and Las Venturas as part of San Andreas in GTA Online.

2 - Easy reselling of property

As it stands, selling property in GTA Online is a tedious process. Players are required to trade property instead of simply selling it. Moreover, players must own a certain number of properties to be able to trade one for another.

This is a classic example of an exercise in tedium and is something that Rockstar Games should fix as soon as possible.

3 - More creative game modes

There is plenty of variety to be found in GTA Online, especially when it comes to the genre melting pot called Adversary Modes.

Despite the large variety of game modes in GTA Online, players would love nothing more than to see more creative game modes added to the title in the future.

4 - An anti-cheat service

The fact that GTA Online doesn't have a robust anti-cheat system is puzzling in 2021, given just how massive the game is. It is a shame how so many players' experiences are ruined because of the presence of cheaters and modders.

An anti-cheat service that deals with such problems should be Rockstar Games' priority. Having said that, it does seem like the company is moving towards developing an anti-cheat system, and fans can only hope that it comes fast.

5 - Mark griefers on the map

While players can currently place a bounty on annoying players in GTA Online, being able to mark a griefer during a match could be really interesting.

By doing this, players will be able to stay away from areas where griefers are located, and other high-level players can make sure to police those grounds.