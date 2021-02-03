5 of the most forgettable missions in GTA San Andreas

Some GTA San Andreas missions are utterly forgettable.

Of course, not all missions in the game can be noteworthy; some are bound to just exist. Perhaps it's a tutorial mission designed to teach players a basic mechanic which, while useful, is still forgettable after the first hour of gameplay. Some optional missions and side-missions are also considered uninteresting by players.

Here's a look at five of the most boring missions in GTA San Andreas.

5 least exciting missions in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Vehicle side-missions

Some missions in GTA San Andreas just involve driving from one location to another (Image via fnxrak, YouTube)

Missions like Vigilante, Paramedic, Firefighter and Taxi Driver involve the player driving from one location to another while allowing them to perform a certain key action.

Vigilante is the most interesting out of these four missions in GTA San Andreas as it involves killing a criminal. Still, repeating it for 12 waves gets repetitive, and the player is likely to forget about it unless something memorable happens.

The most noteworthy thing about these side-missions is that they give great rewards and also appear in other GTA titles.

#4 - Nines and AKS

Nines and AKS is a boring mission in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Nines and AKS mission features the minor character, Emmet, who is a weapons supplier to Grove Street. As it is the early stages of the game, the player shouldn't expect to get much. However, obtaining a measly pistol spawn from the mission is pretty forgettable (better weapons spawn near CJ's friends' homes).

Aside from a generic shooting tutorial, the player also has to learn how to shop for clothes. Shopping is often a fun feature in a video game, but it doesn't make for a memorable mission in the context of GTA San Andreas.

#3 - Running Dog

Running Dog is forgettable compared to other early missions in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Big Smoke's missions are often memorable, but Running Dog is easily one of the most forgettable missions in GTA San Andreas.

It simply involves driving in Big Smoke's Glendale to a meeting spot. Big Smoke knocks out one Vagos member, and CJ then has to kill the other Vagos member.

GTA often has big fights, so this seems forgettable compared to other early missions in the game.

#2 - Tagging Up Turf

There are not a lot of objectives in Tagging Up Turf (Image via GTA Wiki)

Tagging Up Turf is a tutorial mission in which the player learns how to tag graffiti in GTA San Andreas.

In this mission, CJ has to do 2 out of the 100 tags in the game, even if these two tags have been done before (GTA San Andreas resets these two tags so the player can do them again for this mission). As it's an early mission, there isn't much in the way of objectives.

Essentially, the player just tags two locations and bails. It's useful for teaching new players, but it's highly forgettable. The dialogue isn't particularly memorable either, and its easy nature makes it uninteresting.

#1 - Verdant Meadows

The only objective in the Verdant Meadows Airfield mission is to buy a property (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's easy to forget that purchasing the Verdant Meadows Airfield is a mission. It only involves Mike Toreno telling CJ to go ahead and purchase the Verdant Meadows Airfield. It's a great investment, and it is required for beating the game, but the actual context of this mission isn't memorable in GTA San Andreas.

The only good part about this mission is that the player can start it and then do other missions without completing it. It's only completed once CJ actually buys the airfield for $80,000, which also starts the exciting Learning to Fly mission.

Still, this is a mission where the only objective is to buy a property. The player can't even fail this mission in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.