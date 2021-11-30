5 most frustrating missions in GTA 5 story mode

Most of the missions in GTA 5 are comparatively easier than those of its predecessors. There are a few, however, which get most players riled up at the very mention of their name. The heist missions were a welcome addition to the series and provided a great gameplay experience, while some of their setups were excruciatingly boring.

Some of these missions left gamers scratching their heads as to why they were included in the game at all. This article explores a few such missions in GTA 5 that were incredibly frustrating to complete.

5 of the most annoying missions in GTA 5 Story Mode

5) The Big Score (Obvious approach)

GTA 5's final heist is also the most difficult, particularly if the obvious approach is chosen. While it's not frustrating to many players, it is unquestionably difficult. Players must eliminate a large number of police officers, the NOOSE, and Merryweather security.

Another thing to note is how lengthy the mission is. If there had been no checkpoints in the game, like in the earlier 3D Universe GTA games, it would have been insanely difficult.

4) Coyote Cross Country Triathlon

When trying them out for the first time, most players must have been quite impressed with the triathlons in GTA 5. But this facade of innovation is immediately broken when players discover how they work. Players are forced to engage in repetitive button-mashing to complete them.

In addition, the game's buggy AI often ends up gaining an advantage despite the players' best efforts. The Coyote Cross Country Triathlon is the final one in the game. It takes 30 minutes to complete, leaving most participants with no feeling in their fingertips for quite some time.

3) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

'Did Somebody Say Yoga?' is known to be one of the most finicky missions in terms of inputs. As Michael, players must complete various yoga poses by mimicking inputs on their controller/keyboard and mouse. Missing out on even one of the inputs will topple Michael over, forcing them to redo the pose from the start.

This made for an extremely boring and slow mission that left players snoozing.

2) Derailed

Fans of GTA San Andreas will be familiar with the mission 'Wrong Side of the Tracks.' Mentioning the name of this mission is enough to send most players into a tizzy.

In GTA 5, Rockstar chose to bring back those awful memories with Derailed, a mission where the player must land a flawless leap on a train while riding a Sanchez.

1) Scouting the Port

The majority of GTA 5 players will agree that this is one of the game's worst missions. While playing as Trevor, players must carry out the tasks of a dock worker, something even the most dedicated roleplayers will find irritating.

Players are tasked with hauling containers using cranes in this objective, which is a very tedious and monotonous activity. The fact that GTA 5 requires players to simulate a real-life job, and a very dull one at that, almost looks like a joke.

