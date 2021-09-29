5 most frustrating moments in GTA 3

GTA 3 can be frustrating for newer players for several reasons, given how old the game is.

Despite its legendary status as a revolutionary title, GTA 3 has not aged well in a few regards. It's a notoriously difficult game with a generational divide from newer titles. It's readily apparent with a lack of convenient features.

Of course, context is important.

What was normal back then is now considered backward. Future games have improved the quality of life in general. Going back to GTA 3 is a cultural shock. It can frustrate even the most seasoned players. Older and newer generations will have a difficult time with this game.

Five moments that frustrate GTA 3 players

5) There is no in-game map

Rockstar did not include this feature until GTA Vice City. Nonetheless, it's rather inconvenient.

Players need to rely on the map for several reasons. Perhaps they are looking for a hidden package somewhere. There may be a mission that requires it. In any case, users are left at a disadvantage.

This is a major problem with the Espresso-2-Go! GTA 3 players will not know where to go unless they consult a guide.

4) Stiff camera movement

The camera works against gamers. Whenever they are inside a vehicle, they cannot turn the camera. It remains in a fixed position, making it difficult to scope the surroundings. Later games do fix this issue.

Some GTA 3 users resort to mods. Camera movement is a significant aspect of open-world gameplay, and it should be a friend, not an enemy.

3) The mafia is simply too powerful

Once gamers leave Portland, they should never go back. After Salvatore is taken care of, these streets become very dangerous. The Leone Crime Family is out for Claude's head.

Users must be careful around the Saint Mark's area. Mobsters will now wield shotguns. If someone approaches their territory, they will be shot on sight, making finding hidden packages more difficult.

2) Missions are very difficult to complete

GTA 3 ranks very high on the difficulty scale. Rockstar Games was still going through the growing pains of 3D games. They wouldn't know what worked and what didn't until later on. With that said, GTA 3 missions are very frustrating.

Here are the most common complaints about these missions:

Strict time limits

Overpowered enemies

Long stretches without saves

A lack of clear directions

Finicky control schemes

It's very annoying to deal with for the average player.

1) A lack of checkpoints

This applies to older games in general. GTA 3 players will have their patience tested with challenging missions. Some of them go on for a very long time, but when they get wasted or busted, users have to start over from the beginning.

This forces gamers to perform repetitive tasks over and over again. It's one of the main issues with older games, and they have to endure a marathon rather than short sprints. It's a tedious waste of time.

