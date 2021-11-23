5 funniest GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes

GTA San Andreas is one of the most successful games in the series and has some of the funniest cheats. The game features the most extensive maps in the GTA Trilogy, where players can try these cheats out.

Almost every GTA title is known to be a fun game due to the antics that Rockstar Games includes in the series. GTA San Andreas is one of the best examples of Rockstar's sense of humor. The game features witty dialog and some over-the-top cheats to make the game look funny.

This article is a breakdown of all the funniest cheats in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats that make the game more fun

5) Beach Party Mode

The PC cheat to make all the NPCs treat the world as a giant beach is LIFESABEACH. Players can use the console version of this cheat to make all the NPCs in the game behave as if the whole map is a large beach.

When the cheat is activated, players can notice the protagonist wearing only shorts while all the NPCs in the game change to swimwear. Players can spot NPCs setting up beach towels on the road to sunbathe.

4) Super Punch

The PC cheat for super punching characters in GTA San Andreas is GOHUHRNID. Players can use the console version of this cheat to activate the super punch ability in GTA San Andreas on their respective platforms.

Once the cheat is activated, players can use CJ's superpower to blow things away with a single punch. It is hilarious to watch CJ punch a car and see the car fly across the screen.

3) Ninja Theme

The PC cheat to make all the NPCs in the game dress like ninjas is NINJATOWN. Players can use the console version of this cheat to activate ninja town in GTA San Andreas on their platform.

Once players use this cheat, they will find almost all the NPCs dressed in black. The NPCs will all carry a sword as a weapon and start attacking CJ when he gets close.

2) Elvis Models for People

Using the cheat BLUESUEDESHOES in GTA San Andreas will cause many NPCs to dress like Elvis Presley. Players can use the console version of this cheat to activate it on their platforms.

Once this cheat is activated, players will notice that all the NPCs in the games will start dressing like Elvis. This cheat makes the game seem like everyone is trying out for an Elvis look-alike competition.

1) Funhouse Mode

To activate the Funhouse mode cheat in GTA San Andreas, players need to type in CRAZYTOWN for the PC version. Players can activate the cheat on consoles by using the cheat code for their platform.

This cheat makes everyone dress like a food place mascot. CJ's character model changes a little too when the cheat is activated. CJ's hair turns pink, and he loses his clothing till he is left with his white underwear with pink hearts.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This completely changes the game's mood, and players can't help but laugh while using this cheat.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha