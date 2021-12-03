5 gameplay features that fans would like added to GTA 6

At this point, the hype around GTA 6 is unreal. Due to the disappointing announcements and releases from Rockstar Games, players are now even more eager to hear about the release of the much-anticipated game.

Rockstar is known to be one of the most innovative companies in gaming. Despite their recent hiccups, fans still expect GTA 6 to be a fantastic title.

The developer has had over eight years since releasing GTA 5 to work on a new game, the longest the fans have had to wait for a new addition to the series.

Rockstar added many new and interesting features to GTA 5, and players hope to see such innovation in GTA 6.

Five exciting gameplay features that would make GTA 6 fantastic

5) Custom character creation

Creating a custom character is probably one of the most fun experiences for gamers. They love spending time making the protagonist they want to play. Doing so sometimes takes hours but is an enjoyable experience.

4) Multiple choices ending

Players love to feel in control. When they get to control the protagonist's actions, they get more immersed in the game. For example, GTA 5 lets users decide the game's outcome, giving three different endings. This feature makes them feel like they have made all the decisions in-game.

3) Evolving map

Every GTA game has had a static map. The idea of having it evolve with time was popularized when Fortnite had its blackhole event, leading the island to change completely.

If Rockstar introduces such a feature in GTA 6, where the map will periodically change with new constructions and timely landscape changes, it would feel much more immersive.

2) Licensed cars

Many gamers love the cars in the GTA series. Although the vehicles are not actually licensed vehicles, users have come to love their GTA versions.

It is only because Rockstar has not yet gotten the licenses from real automotive companies to use real cars in the game that players have gotten used to the GTA version of these vehicles.

1) Multiple storylines

Once users finish the main story mode in a game, it feels a little redundant to play the game repeatedly. Having multiple storylines where they can start fresh and play through a different story or saga would significantly increase the game's playability, especially considering that Rockstar is now taking more time to develop games.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer