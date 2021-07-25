5 gangs in the GTA series that also exist in real-life

The GTA series features one of the most extensively detailed open-worlds, with a somewhat realistic storyline that allows players to emulate their lives as outlaws.

The aspects of crime are featured so realistically and in extensive detail because they draw inspiration from real life. In fact, a lot of elements in the series have taken their material from their real-life counterparts.

The same can be said about the street gangs and mob families featured in the game. Many of these units from GTA San Andreas, GTA 4, and so on were inspired by actual iconic gangs from America.

Here are five such gangs to have inspired in-game street gangs in the GTA franchise.

Five gangs that inspired their GTA series counterparts

1) The Surenos

The Surenos were the inspiration behind the Vagos gang in GTA (Image via Pinterest)

The Surenos were more like a collection of gangs with affiliations with the Mexican Mafia. The term "Surenos" means Southerner, and this street gang was the main inspiration behind The Vagos from GTA 5, the largest Hispanic street gang in Los Santos.

2) The 18th Street Gang

The 18th Street gang started out as a street gang but soon became one of the largest transnational gangs in Los Angeles. The Varrios Los Aztecas, a small Mexican street gang in GTA 5, was inspired by the 18th Streeters.

3) The MS-13 gang

Rivals of the aforementioned 18th Street Gang, MS-13, were known for their cruelty. Mara Salvatrucha, aka MS-13, is an international criminal gang from LA. This gang was the inspiration behind the Marabunta Grande gang from GTA 5.

4) Bloods

This African-American street gang from Los Angeles was the inspiration behind The Ballas gang from GTA 5 and San Andreas. They have a rivalry with The Grove Street Family, who will be discussed below.

5) Crips

Grove Street Families is based on the Crips (Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Crips is an African American street gang from South Central Los Angeles. This gang inspired The Grove Street Families, an in-game gang from GTA San Andreas. Active since 1969, Crips was associated with murders, robberies, and drug dealing, among other crimes. Interestingly, Crips and Bloods are also rivals in real-life

