3 glitches that work in GTA Online (2021)

Over the last few months, GTA Online players have come across several glitches in the game. Some of these are easily visible and extremely annoying whereas others surface while exploring the streets of Los Santos.

Interestingly, Reddit has been full of GTA Online glitches for the last few weeks. Just the other day, a Redditor posted a clip of a heist that went viral and left the community in stitches.

The game enables players to pull off a heist using different approaches, including stealth, allowing players to get tactical and use raw combat instead of heavy weapons.

Sadly, GTA doesn't realize the difference between a silenced weapon and a MK 2 pump shotgun with explosive rounds.

It is possible that the glitch might be fixed in subsequent updates. Be that as it may, the following is a list of glitches that are currently operating in GTA Online.

GTA Online glitches, 2021

1) Glitched camera

To witness this glitch, players will have to visit the strip club and get themselves a wanted level. Once that's done, players need to purchase a drink and wait for the officers to open fire.

As soon as that happens, the camera will get stuck in one position and everything will be poorly rendered. The glitch won't lose its effect even if the cops kill you.

This camera glitch can continue even after the players get killed (Image via InControlAgain)

Furthermore, the glitch will continue even after the player spawns at a different location. To change the camera angle, players will need to deploy their nano drone and place it at the angle they want the camera to be facing.

Leaving the nano drone at the desired location will fix the glitch but messing around with it is a lot of fun.

2) Cycle speed glitch

This glitch allows the player and a friend to cycle at a flabbergasting speed. Both players will need to place themselves on their bikes but will need a long stretch of road to start off with.

GTA players will need to interlock before picking up immense speed (Image via InControlAgain)

Once the players get up to speed, they need to turn into each other and try to interlock.

If done correctly, both players will start picking up immense speed, capable of leaving even the fastest supercars behind.

3) Aircraft spawn glitch

This glitch allows GTA Online players to spawn any personal aircraft of their choice.

To start, players will need to request any personal aircraft of their choice and then quickly request a CEO Buzzard or a Sparrow. After a few seconds, the chosen vehicle will spawn next to the players.

Players can request any personal aircraft and it will spawn next to them (Image via InControlAgain)

This can be done with larger aircraft as well, in places that have a lot of buildings. The aircraft will get stuck inside buildings and will appear completely destroyed, leaving every other player on the server confused.

