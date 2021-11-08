5 GTA 3 cutscenes that will look better in the remastered Definitive Edition

GTA 3 doesn't have many memorable cutscenes in the game. The lack of a cohesive plot structure makes all the missions seem somewhat unimportant. However, there are still a few moments that can be worth rewatching, especially in the upcoming remaster.

This article compiles a list of the best cutscenes in GTA 3 that players would love to see in the Definitive Edition.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition: 5 cutscenes that will look better in the new remaster

5) Take Out The Laundry

The cutscene in this mission is centered around Toni Cipriani. At first, it appears that he is a burly and intimidating caporegime of the Leone family. However, it soon turns out that he is extremely afraid of his mother.

This is done to hilarious effect throughout his missions, and is explored further in GTA Liberty City Stories, where Toni is the protagonist.

4) Mike Lips Last Lunch

GTA fans love explosions, which is why this mission is memorable for most players. This is one of the first missions in GTA 3 that ends in a bang, and is especially hilarious because of the restaurant slogan where the bombing happens: "Eat till you explode!".

3) Bomb Da Base: Act II

GTA 3 has too many explosions going on in its cutscenes, and this one is the most explosive. Since the new remastered games have greatly improved explosion effects, the ending cutscene from this mission would look stunning.

2) Introduction

Every GTA game begins with a lengthy introduction, and this tradition was started by GTA 3. The introductory cutscene in this game depicts Claude getting betrayed by Catalina, and the Callahan bridge being blown up by the Cartel.

1) The Exchange

The final mission in GTA 3 is one of the most frustrating ones in the game because of its difficulty. As a result, players breathe a sigh of relief when it finally ends, and the cutscene begins to play.

The ending is also ambiguous and leaves room for interpretation. Players still debate whether Claude shot Maria or whether the gunshot merely silences her.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

