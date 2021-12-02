5 GTA 5 features that should never have been added to the game

GTA 5 is one of Rockstar's most groundbreaking games, as well as one of the most significant in the GTA franchise. However, the game is not without flaws, some of which are quite severe.

There are many features in the game, for example, that feel poorly implemented or even unnecessary. This article compiles a short list of these features based on fan feedback.

GTA 5 Story Mode: 5 of the most useless features in the game

5) Side activities

What seems like a novel idea on paper turns out to be quite poorly thought out in GTA 5. While some of the side activities, such as tennis, can be quite entertaining at times, others, like triathlons and yoga, are annoying.

The triathlons could've been a great feature, but Rockstar dumbed down the gameplay by turning it into a button-mashing competition with faulty AI. On the other hand, yoga in GTA 5 doesn't just sound ridiculous but is also completely useless.

The time and effort wasted on these activities should've been applied elsewhere, such as the next feature on this list.

4) Stealth

Stealth is always a great option in any sandbox game, especially open-world ones. It opens up various avenues for a diverse gameplay experience. However, stealth has little use in GTA 5.

The missions were not designed with stealth in mind, nor is it very helpful when needed. In short, stealth is a much-needed but incomplete mechanic in GTA 5 that Rockstar should've paid more attention to.

3) Businesses and the Stock Exchange

The ability to own and run businesses was first introduced in the 3D universe of GTA trilogy. Vice City and San Andreas had a diverse range of properties to buy, each with its own unique side missions.

This system was perfected in GTA Vice City Stories, where active empire management was not only necessary, but a fun feature to have. GTA 5 brought businesses back in the HD Universe, but they seem quite useless. The monetary rewards from running them are not high enough to make them important.

The Stock Exchange, on the other hand, has been reduced to a simple case of making the right choice before every Assassination mission.

2) Animals/hunting

GTA 5 is the first game in the franchise to introduce animals, but it fails to do so in a meaningful way. Players can hunt wild animals in the game, but unlike Red Dead Redemption 2, there's no real point to doing it.

1) Chop the Dog

Chop the Dog is a mini-game present in the iFruit App for GTA 5. This app itself is often considered the most useless feature of the game. It has several meaningless options that require players to use their smartphones.

Some of these, such as the LS Customs for GTA Online, are seldom used by players. Chop the Dog features a tedious and pointless mini-game that doesn't grant any useful rewards in GTA 5.

The iFruit app has terrible ratings on the Play Store and the App Store, and Rockstar hasn't even updated it in a long time.

