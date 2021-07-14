5 GTA 5 features that GTA 6 should improve on

GTA 5 received a lot of acclaim for the innovations it provided and how it refined the GTA franchise. Yet, the game was not without flaws, and hence, there is plenty of potential for improvement in GTA 6.

GTA 5 is the second best-selling video game of all time, and it is still selling well after seven years, owing in part to its online counterpart. This may make it tough for GTA 6 to fill the shoes of its predecessors.

However, in the future, Rockstar should focus on addressing the many flaws that GTA 5 highlighted, which may result in an even bigger hit. This article will go over a few elements of GTA 5 that could be improved in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writers.

GTA 6: 5 aspects that need to be improved in GTA 6

1) Driving

The driving mechanic in GTA 5 has been praised by most players because of its arcade-like appeal. The change from the difficult driving physics of GTA 4 was a welcome change for them.

However, subsequent games should enable certain features like an option to choose between manual and automatic transmission. This will keep the game engaging for players who want a better driving experience without a drastic physics overhaul.

2) Aiming

Since the development of the RAGE engine, Rockstar's games have become considerably more immersive, with each succeeding release being more spectacular than the preceding.

Max Payne 3, the last shooter created on this engine before GTA 5, showed a ton of potential and was widely regarded as the model for the following game. However, when GTA 5 was released, many players were disappointed since the aiming seemed like a step back from Max Payne 3.

Hence, GTA 6 requires a solid and comfortable targeting mechanism adapted from some of its previous titles that handled this aspect better.

3) AI

The A.I. (artificial intelligence) in GTA games has never been particularly impressive. While GTA 4 did bring about a drastic change from prior games, it still had its flaws.

GTA 5, on the other hand, instead of bringing an improvement, downgraded it even further. This is something that Rockstar needs to assess going forward with GTA 6, and it shouldn’t be too difficult, given how RDR 2 already has the improvements.

4) Better mission design

GTA 5 is the first time where players get to see a family drama amidst the usual crime thriller narrative. Although peculiar and out of place, this could've been well executed, but Rockstar decided to have the players do mundane tasks such as yoga instead.

Other times, a lot of the missions feel ridiculously monotonous, with the usual gunfights repeated over and over again. GTA 6 needs to get rid of the distracting drama stuff as well as the repetitive design.

The upcoming game could include more stealth missions and even simple but immersive ones like Casing the Jewel Store.

5) Humor

One of the many reasons why the GTA series became as popular as it is now is because of its humor. Rockstar always incorporated its unique brand of satire into every GTA game, and even other games like Bully.

GTA 4 brought about a dark and tragic storyline, but it wasn't short of satire either. Niko's witty lines still make him one of the best GTA protagonists ever made. Even Chinatown Wars had Rockstar's trademark sense of humor - something that was severely lacking in GTA 5.

The last GTA game's take on humor felt edgy and tryhard most of the time, and the satire wasn't very convincing either. GTA 6 should attempt to bring back this sense of humor, as it could fit in with any kind of plot.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod