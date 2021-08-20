5 GTA 5 features where Rockstar should've offered more customization options

Rockstar left no stone unturned with the development of GTA 5. Not only did the game bring back several features from previous games, but it also included some new ones.

When it comes to customization in a GTA game, most players look up to GTA San Andreas as the standard. Its sequel, GTA 4, was a major downgrade in terms of how much customization is allowed. GTA 5 attempted to bridge the gap by reintroducing some of the earlier features.

It also added some new features like weapon modifications, which had been absent in prior games. Many fans, however, believe that there are still several aspects of the game that could have benefited from customization options.

GTA 5: 5 features that could have benefited from having more customization options

1) Fat/muscle maintenance

In GTA San Andreas, players could maintain CJ's muscle and fat levels. Working out at gyms would make him lose weight and gain muscle. On the other hand, eating too much junk food would turn him obese. These were not just cosmetic and would affect gameplay, with an unhealthy CJ being less effective at combat.

GTA 5 did not have these features, and the protagonists had a fixed body type. It would have been hilarious to see an obese Franklin or a skinny Trevor in the game.

2) Vehicle Liveries

GTA 5 reintroduced the extensive customization options found in GTA San Andreas. In fact, it improved this feature greatly, with the customization being much more advanced.

Custom vinyl placement would have been a great feature that would have enhanced car modification. This would have made GTA 5 much closer to a racing game.

3) Safehouses

GTA 5 does not have a lot of safehouses in the game like its previous installments. GTA Online, however, has plenty of safehouses that can be customized with a few choices of interiors.

This feature should have been present in GTA 5's story mode too. While the multiple purchasable safehouses aren't that necessary, the existing houses could have been made customizable.

4) Car stance

Before the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA Online players who wished to drift in the game had to lower their car manually. The latest update added the option to change the stance on the new tuners.

This feature, however, isn't available in GTA 5 story mode. It would have been great if the game allowed some advanced camber angle adjustments.

5) Modifying more categories of vehicles

In the single-player GTA 5, players can only modify cars and motorcycles. Vehicles like planes and boats are not modifiable at all.

GTA Online, however, allows players to modify certain aircraft and other types of vehicles. Allowing this feature in single-player would have made it more immersive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod