5 GTA 6 leaks that seem too unconvincing to be true

GTA 6 leaks, rumors and news have been doing the rounds for as long as we can remember now. They have got the fans excited and a lot of these look way too good to be true. With fans taking up scenes and gameplay from different games to make it convincing, there are a lot of fake rumors out there.

From trailers to maps and characters, fans have been debunking leaks found online by taking a deeper look at them. Fans are hyped and impatient to get a look at the upcoming iteration of the franchise.

Thus, even convincingly made leaks from reliable sources aren't immediately trusted. This is why fans take a deep look at every leak or rumor that comes out to ensure that any fake news is immediately stopped from spreading. In this article, we will go through some of the most unconvincing leaks.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinion.

5 GTA 6 leaks that are most likely fake

5) Twin Protagonists

The Mayne Authority @Mayne_Gang #GTA6 aiming to be released by 2023-24. Confirmed Female protagonist, but rumors say there will be male/female fraternal twin protagonists. Storyline is revenge on the Colombians in Vice City. The male will be a gang member, the female will work for the FIB.🧂 #GTA6 aiming to be released by 2023-24. Confirmed Female protagonist, but rumors say there will be male/female fraternal twin protagonists. Storyline is revenge on the Colombians in Vice City. The male will be a gang member, the female will work for the FIB.🧂 https://t.co/OEjEh6tMs9

The most shared rumor that has also sounded very unconvincing is the leak that the game will have two protagonists and that there will be a choice to play the lead as a female character.

There's never been a female lead in the series before, and while this might get some of the gamers hyped, the leak itself sounds far-fetched as the game's still in development and too little information is available. Such a major leak from a game that's still in development sounds way too unconvincing.

4) Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine 5 is rumored to power GTA 6. (Image via YouTube/Screen Alcoholics)

Unreal Engine 5 based concepts have been doing the rounds for a long time, making the game look incredible but too good to be true. GTA 5 is known for being able to run smoothly even on older rigs. While the game will look absolutely incredible if made with UE 5 under the hood, it is highly unlikely that Rockstar will not use their own engine like they did for previous games in the series.

3) Map

GTA 6 Map was debunked quickly. (Image via Reddit)

Screenshots of what was supposed to be the map for GTA 6, showed the map loosely based on the map of Miami. They were later taken down shortly after. Redditors got hold of some of the screenshots and they were widely re-posted and shared online. This led to confirming what was already speculated, that the maps were indeed fake. However, there's still a small consensus that it might be true.

2) Trailer

A fake trailer for GTA 6 made the rounds for a long time. (Image via comicbook)

Trailers for the upcoming game have also been remade, with people using either clips from other games or old games in the franchise. While most have come out straightforward as concept videos, there have been some claims with badly taken photos and blurry screenshots.

These images feature the official Rockstar logo to make them look convincing. This was quickly written off as we are definitely at least a year away from any first glimpse or trailer to come out since the game is still in development.

1) Release date

Release date has kept changing in different leaks. (Image via WhatIfGaming)

Finally, the biggest leak of them all has to be the release date itself for the next iteration of the popular game. With the old leaks showing a release date, stating a 2020 release to 2021 and now all the to 2023. The game itself hasn't been mentioned by Rockstar yet.

With Rockstar just announcing that the game is in development, the credibility of any leaks surrounding the release date sounds too good to be true, at least as of now.

No matter how good a leak might look with a release date mentioned in the source, it has to be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made by the developers.

As of now, the regular GTA 5 players haven't dropped with the usual weekly events and it's only going strong since a new and enhanced version has been released. This next-gen version is available on the latest gaming consoles from Microsoft and PlayStation.

