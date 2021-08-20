5 GTA characters almost forgotten in 2021

Over the years, GTA has featured some of the most iconic characters ever to grace the world of gaming. From CJ, Big Smoke, and Ryder to Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, the series has developed characters that stay on top of the player's minds.

However, given that Grand Theft Auto titles feature vast worlds with numerous characters, it is hard to remember every single one of them. Players mostly just remember the significant characters and those associated with iconic missions in the games.

The GTA franchise has grown a lot since its nascence, so it is no wonder that users have forgotten many notable characters from earlier titles.

Five GTA characters who are gone and forgotten

5) The Truth (GTA San Andreas)

The Truth is perhaps one of the most mysterious characters from the entire franchise. Voiced by Peter Fonda, this hippie conspiracy theorist was one of many beloved characters from GTA San Andreas.

Apart from the crazy Area 69 mission, he can also be seen after the final mission congratulating CJ.

4) Alberto Robina (GTA Vice City)

Alberto Robina is perhaps one of the most forgettable characters from the GTA universe. The father of Los Cabrones head, Umberto Robina, can be seen during the intro cutscenes for missions provided by his son.

Usually seen behind a bar, he does not stand out even though he appears in three important missions.

3) Donald Love (GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and Liberty City Stories)

Perhaps the reason Donald Love is not remembered much by fans is because of his insignificance in GTA Vice City, one of the defining titles of the series.

Although he is a major character from GTA 3 and Liberty City Stories, currently, the mention of Donald Love would probably be met with a "who?"

2) Mike Toreno (GTA San Andreas)

Mike Toreno is an undercover cop from GTA San Andreas who got involved with T-Bone. Although a bit hostile at first, he later warms up to CJ, even helping him out with Sweet's release.

Arguably complacent, Mike is a significant character probably forgotten by now as there are other iconic characters from the game who outshone him.

1) Willy (GTA Vice City, GTA 5)

Willy is forgotten so easily because he was just a voiceover in GTA Vice City during the Publicity Tour mission.

He returned in GTA 5, in person this time, and gamers can even steal his gold tooth!

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

