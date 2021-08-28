5 GTA characters who suffer tragic deaths

GTA has been able to hold on to its legendary status, even without having released a new title in over half a decade, because of its perfect blend of whacky gameplay and deep storylines.

GTA primarily invokes the image of lawlessness and free anarchy, where players can emulate the life of an outlaw in a vicious underworld. However, what holds these elements together is the extremely well-written story that serves as the stage.

In turn, players grow quite close to the characters in GTA. Therefore, when they suffer a tragic fate, it is bound to leave the player heartbroken. GTA can seem pretty cruel like that, as it has many ways of making a player cry. This article, however, focuses only on one.

Take a look at five of the most tragic deaths in the GTA series.

5 most tragic deaths in GTA

1) Michael (GTA 5)

Mr. De Santa made Franklin what he is now. He is a somewhat respectable father figure to Franklin in GTA 5, which is why players better prepare themselves for a heartbreaking moment if they choose to let Trevor live and kill Michael De Santa at the end.

Choosing this option will take the player to a tower, where it seems like they are given another chance to save Michael. But in reality, it just adds to the heartbreak as players realize that no matter what choice they make now, Michael falls to his death from the tower.

2) Big Smoke (GTA San Andreas)

When I'm gone, evberyone gonna remember my name...

It was hard to swallow his betrayal, but his death was harder to accept despite him being the secondary antagonist of GTA San Andreas. Big Smoke had grown to be a fan-favorite, with his iconic dialog and his even more iconic food order. Having to watch him die as he explains why he did what he did was quite a lot to process.

3) Ryder (GTA San Andreas)

Ryder's death perhaps hit worse than Big Smoke's death. He is generally considered one of the most beloved characters from GTA San Andreas, and almost everyone is of the opinion that the title could have explored his character more.

His betrayal was shocking, but his death perhaps left many in tears.

4) Roman Bellic (GTA 4)

Roman dies if players choose the deal ending of GTA 4. The death of Roman Bellic has to be one of the most cinematic ones in the series, reminiscent of gangster flicks.

Dimitri sends an assassin to kill Niko at Roman and Mallorie's wedding. While Niko manages to fight him off before he can finish the deed, the commotion results in Roman getting shot. What makes this death all the more tragic is nobody sees it coming, neither the player nor the lovely bride.

5) Kate McReary (GTA 4)

GTA 4 was a sharp turn away from the sunny and whacky treatment of the other GTA titles as it explored the possibilities of positioning itself as a dark gangster drama instead. It was a bold choice, and GTA 4 ended up having one of the best-written storylines in the franchise.

One knows that a title is going for a dark and gritty take when no matter what choice the player makes, a major character meets his/her demise.

If players choose the revenge ending in GTA 4, a commotion similar to the one between Niko and the assassin takes place, but this time, Kate McReary is accidentally shot and she dies an unexpected death.

