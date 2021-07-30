5 GTA characters who would've fit perfectly in GTA San Andreas

While GTA San Andreas had its own colorful and memorable cast of characters, one can't help but wonder, what would it be like if other characters from the GTA franchise were added into San Andreas.

Now, while characters such as Claude and Catalina have been featured across GTA titles, they don't really play a pivotal role in CJ's storyline. With that being said, it's time to check out some characters that would have fit perfectly into GTA San Andreas.

Top 5 GTA characters from the franchise that could have made it big in GTA San Andreas

5) Tommy Vercetti

This awkward yet smooth talker from Vice City would have made an excellent addition to GTA San Andreas as one of the main drug dealers and suppliers in the city.

After establishing a thriving criminal empire in Vice City, Tommy's next goal could have been to make it big in San Andreas, by tying up with the Russian mafia, and involving himself in gang-related politics to gain the upper hand.

"Nothing brings down real estate price like a good old fashioned gang war." - Tommy Vercetti pic.twitter.com/jXU5CJB3EJ — KennyTWDG711 (@kenny_twdg711) July 26, 2021

4) Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips would have made an excellent hitman for GTA San Andreas; unpredictable, deadly, and willing to do anything to get the job done. He could have worked as an extension of officer Tenpenny, taking care of his "problems" from time to time, alongside ensuring loyalty to all those who corroborated with him for benefits.

In addition to working for Tenpenny, Trevor could have even served as a gun for hire to the highest bidder. Willing to eliminate targets that others deemed too difficult to take care of.

Trevor Philips is the best character in GTA V and that's a fact 🚶 pic.twitter.com/tm7sgntehv — Raven_Archer (@RavenArcher774) April 13, 2021

3) Niko Bellic

Given his history. Niko Bellic would have made a profound character in GTA San Andreas. Considering that the game does feature and talk about the Russian Mafia, Niko could have played a key role as a side character; helping CJ dismantle their organization in San Andreas, and stopping the gun trade.

In addition to helping CJ, his storyline could have even involved him working undercover for the FBI, secretly playing a double agent and infiltrating their ranks in order to procure secret documents and classified information.

So I have been playing some GTA 3 to gta 4 again for the fun of it (still waiting for Gta 6)

So heres my favorite character

niko bellic from gta 4 #GTA

(Kinda tried to do a gta 5 art style) pic.twitter.com/tulRM7B6zG — IvanSomething (@SortOfThingdraw) July 22, 2021

2) Franklin

It goes without saying that Franklin would have fit right into the Groove Street Families, and would have made an excellent storyline addition if cast as CJ's younger brother or perhaps cousin.

His personality and character would have made him perfect to be featured as a hard-hitting underdog gang member; struggling to crawl out of the crab bucket, and make it to the top.

Franklin Clinton - GTA 5 pic.twitter.com/McnR7va9u4 — best of pixel men (@bestofpixelmen) November 19, 2020

1) Auntie Poulet

Auntie Poulet could have played the role of a power broker in GTA San Andreas. A loving yet shrewd character, that bought at sold information to the highest bidder. In addition to that, she could have even controlled the flow of power within the gangs, and those connected to them.

