Ranking the least likable female characters in the GTA series

Over the years, GTA has had many memorable protagonists, antagonists, supporting characters, and of course, minor characters within the games of the franchise.

While some were loved for their character arc, storyline, and personality, others were loved because they differed from other characters.

On the flip side of loving and absolutely adoring some characters in the franchise, some characters will never be in the good books of the community till the end of time.

They are disliked by the masses and are only brought into conversation rarely due to their low popularity. With that being said, here are a few female characters from the GTA series that players dislike for various reasons.

Top five female characters from the GTA series that players dislike

5) Maria Latore

Maria Latore is one of the least likable female characters in the GTA franchise. In addition to being shallow, Maria is heavily addicted to drugs, and thanks to her unhappy marriage, she even betrays her husband, Salvatore Leone, by selling mob secrets.

Although not a bad person, her complex story arc and willingness to betray her husband sets into motion a chain of events, which may have even led to her untimely demise. However, Rockstar Games has never confirmed that Claude indeed killed her.

4) Catalina

Cataline is a complicated character to deal with in GTA. She is often considered to be reckless, psychopathic, and aggressive in nature. In fact, she even betrayed and shot Claude after being in a relationship with him for nine years to gain more money from the bank heist.

Even in GTA San Andreas, while being together with CJ, she acts aggressive and never misses an opportunity to belittle or insult those around her. It goes without saying that Catalina, to this day, remains one of the least likable characters in the franchise.

3) Auntie Poulet

To many, Auntie Poulet may be an older woman in GTA Vice City. However, players who have had the displeasure of meeting her know all too well how devious of a person she can be.

In a strange twist of events within the GTA franchise itself, Auntie Poulet uses voodoo potions to control Tommy Vercetti and uses him to fight the Cubans for her. While the plot itself is weird, it goes without saying that Auntie Poulet is one very dislikeable character in the GTA franchise.

2) Ashley Butler

The main reason why the GTA community absolutely dislikes Ashley is probably that she indirectly got poor Johnny Klebitz killed after he confronted Trevor about his and Ashley's affair.

What makes the entire matter all the sadder is that Johnny was her childhood friend and looked out for her when she had no one else, and she repaid their friendship and bond by cheating on him to get more drugs.

1) Amanda De Santa

While there are plausible reasons why the GTA community dislikes Amanda, most players will say that the character gives off a terrible vibe. In conjunction with being an alcoholic, kleptomaniac, and verbally abusive, she is one the fakest characters players will meet in-game.

Her entire personality is terrible in general, and during the mission "Reuniting the Family," she even admits to having at least ten affairs while being married.

