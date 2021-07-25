5 GTA Characters who are inspired by real people

Given how popular the GTA franchise was, over time Rockstar games began embedding NPCs and characters into the game, who were based on real life people or inspired by them.

While most went unnoticed and slipped under the radar, a few characters from the franchise stood out, and fans began connecting them to their real-life counterparts. While the models may look slightly different, there is an uncanny similarity between some of them.

The bloke who does the voice for Trevor Phillips in Gta 5 (Steven Ogg) looks exactly the bloody same!!!! pic.twitter.com/WejTegqJoe — Rich Gouge (@richgouge) February 10, 2014

However, Rockstar Games is yet to confirm the same for most in-game characters.

Five GTA characters who have uncanny similarities to real life people

1) Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson, better known as CJ, was voiced and modeled after LA-based rapper Young Maylay. But a lot of fans are under the impression that the character was inspired by some other real-life personality.

Did you know that Shawn Fonteno (Franklin from GTA V), is real-life cousins with Young Maylay (CJ from GTA: San Andreas)?



CJ and Franklin are related. pic.twitter.com/XG4pvdehHZ — mhaze (@MarkHaze210) June 4, 2020

While it's hard to say which is the truth, CJ remains, till date, one of the most memorable protagonists not just in GTA San Andreas, but the entire franchise itself.

2) Phil Collins

Many of the characters in the GTA franchise are modeled or inspired by their real-life counterparts. Phil Collins, the British singer-songwriter, can be seen portraying himself in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

Phil Collins is the first real-life celebrity to be featured within the GTA franchise. Coincidentally, his hit song "In The Air Tonight," which was released in 1981, was featured in the trailer of the game, which is set in 1984.

3) Sweet Johnson

Sweet Johnson is one of those no-nonsense characters in-game. He's a strong leader of the Grove Street Families, and tries to keep things under control.

Now, while there's no hard evidence as to which real life person was used as a reference for the character, Sweet's face resembles that of O'Shea Jackson, better known as Ice Cube.

Sweet Johnson - GTA San Andreas



Ice Cube - Rapper e ator pic.twitter.com/MTz8XpqLJT — Personagens de GTA que parecem famosos (@GTAFamosos) March 29, 2020

Ironically, Sweet Johnson was born in 1966, and Ice Cube was born in 1969. While it may be possible that Sweet was modeled somewhat after Ice Cube, there was never any confirmation of the same from the developers.

4) Tommy Vercetti

John Roberts (Image via NPR.org)

According to speculation, and based on Tommy Vercetti's in-game storyline, his character is said to have been fashioned after noted drug smuggler John Roberts. GTA Vice City is set in the 80s, when John Roberts was active in drug smuggling.

While it can't be said for certain if this was indeed the case, the tell tale signs are prominent, and it's just possible that Rockstar Games took inspiration from John while conceptualizing Tommy.

5) Ryder

Lance Wilson, more commonly known as Ryder in GTA San Andreas, is an important character in-game. According to the game's lore, CJ and Ryder are childhood friends, however, their friendship ends in betrayal as Ryder joins forces with Tenpenny.

The character was voiced by Aaron Tyler, better known as MC Eiht, who was part of the rap crew CMW (Crompton's Most Wanted). According to many fans in the GTA community, Ryder's appearance is based on the late rapper Eazy-E, founder of the iconic rap group N.W.A.

